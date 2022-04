Tottenham’s Dejan Kulusevski has the chance to become the first player to assist seven goals in his first 10 Premier League starts when Spurs play Brighton on Saturday. If the 21-year-old can set the record - and you would not back against it right now - then it would cap a fine first two-and-a-half months at Spurs that, despite the doubters, Sky in Italy transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio had seen coming.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO