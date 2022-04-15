Harlem residents frustrated after city workers confiscated exercise equipment from fitness club

A frustrated New York landlord has posted a huge sign on a property calling out his tenants for allegedly owing him $17,000 in rent.“My tenants on the first floor are not paying rent,” reads the sign on the building owned by landlords Calvin and Jean Thompson in Queens.The couple have owned the two-family home since 1989 and say they are in the process of evicting the tenants in Queens Housing Court, according to The New York Post.In the meantime, the large sign can be seen by drivers on the city’s busy Belt Parkway and has featured in a TikTok video...
Jersey City has an affordability crisis that is displacing minorities and lifelong residents from the city that they call home. This crisis has been empowered and embraced by this city’s government that welcomes big developers regardless of the needs and concerns of our communities and the residents that make them whole.
The reward recipients, who were only identified as members of the public, gave "critical information" that qualifies them for a chunk of the money, according to the NYPD, MTA, Transit Workers Union Local 100 and the New York City Police Foundation. Officials said this information helped lead to the arrest of James, who was found Wednesday, a day after he allegedly shot 10 people on a Brooklyn subway train.
With a suspected gunman behind the Brooklyn subway shooting in custody, attention has now pivoted to not only how the attack could have happened, but how the suspect could have gotten away so easily and undetected. An MTA surveillance camera in the Sunset Park station wasn't working at the time...
When DeNisha and her boyfriend moved into the Park 7 apartments on Minnesota Ave NE, she was only days away from giving birth to her first child. It was March 2020, and the young family was scrambling to settle into their new home as COVID-19 swept through D.C. She spent...
