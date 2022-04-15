Legals for April, 15 2022

NOTICE OF SALE Department of Natural Resources & Conservation Timber Sale The Libby Unit Office Timber Sale is located within Section 16, T30N-R29W, on the State's Libby Unit. Approximately 10,749 tons, consisting primarily Douglas-fir sawlogs, are offered for sale. Sealed bids will be opened at the Department of Natural Resources & Conservation, 2705 Spurgin Road, Missoula, Montana on April 26, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Bids may be hand delivered or mailed and will be accepted any time prior to the bid opening. DNRC recommends that bidders contact the Trust Land Management Division (406-542-4300) prior to the bid opening to ensure that your bid has been received. Bids must be accompanied by a deposit of $8,465.00, representing 5% of the minimum bid value of the sale in cashier's check, certified check, bank money order or bank draft to be applied to the first sale invoice for the successful bidder. Bid bonds will be accepted and, for the successful bidder, will be closed upon execution of the Timber Sale Contract and Timber Sale Bond. The sale will be awarded to the highest responsible bidder. If the successful bidder is unable to execute the contract within 30 calendar days from the date the sale is awarded, the bid deposit will be retained by the Department as liquidated damages. The right is reserved to reject any or all bids. Prospective bidders can obtain the sale prospectus, sale contract and bid forms from the Department of Natural Resources & Conservation, Trust Land Management Division, in Missoula (406-542-4300), the Northwestern Land Office in Kalispell (406-751-2257), or the Libby Unit Office in Libby, MT (406-293-2711). Visit our website at http://dnrc.mt.gov/divisions/trust/forest-management/timber-sale-information for upcoming sales and bid results. Published In The Western News March 25, April 1, 8, 15, 22, 2022. MNAXLP

IN THE ASBESTOS CLAIMS COURTOF THE STATE OF MONTANA MONTNA TWENTY-THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT In re Asbestos Litigation, Consolidated Cases Cause No. DV-57-2011-083-AE NOTICE OF MOTION TO APPROVE INSURANCE SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT AND ENTERING INJUNCTIONS (Robinson Insulation Receivership) PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT on May 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. the Asbestos Claims Court of the State of Montana (the "Court") in the representative matter of Hall v. Robinson Insulation, Cause No. DV-57-2011-083-AE, will conduct a hearing at the Flathead County Courthouse, 920 S. Main Street, Kalispell MT, 59901, to determine whether to approve a Settlement Agreement and Release between (i) Kelly O'Brien, as Receiver for Robinson Insulation Company and Grogan Robinson Lumber Company ("Robinson") and Farmers Insurance Exchange ("Farmers") resolving disputes regarding certain historical liability insurance policies (the "Policies") issued or allegedly issued by Farmers to Robinson Insulation Co. ("Robinson") and/or Grogan Robinson Lumber Co. ("Grogan"), or under which Robinson and/or affiliated entities are insured or may claim to be insured or entitled to benefits (as more particularly defined in the Settlement Agreement). Under the terms of the Settlement Agreement, (i) Farmers agree to pay their respective settlement amounts to the Receiver to be held in a qualified settlement trust(ii) Farmers and its affiliates will receive a release of all past, present, and future Claims, known and unknown, based upon, arising from, or attributable to the Policies, and (iii) any and all rights and Interests in the Policies will be deemed to have been resolved, thus permanently and irrevocably extinguishing all rights, duties, and coverage under the Policies. In addition to asking the court to approve the Settlement Agreement, the Receiver is also asking the Court to enter an Injunctive Order that (i) permanently enjoins the prosecution, continuation, or commencement of any Claim that any person or entity holds, asserts, or may in the future hold or assert against Famers or its affiliates, based upon, arising from, or attributable to any of the Policies and (ii) bar the assertion of claims against Farmers and its affiliates for contribution, subrogation, indemnification, or similar claims related to the Policies or the matters released in the Settlement Agreement. 1 The description of the terms of the settlement contained herein is subject to the provisions of the Settlement Agreement. To the extent there is any inconsistency between the description of the terms of the settlement contained herein and the provisions of the Settlement Agreement, the provisions of the Settlement Agreement shall control. Copies of the Receiver's motion and the Settlement Agreement can be obtained by contacting counsel for the Receiver, Certain Libby Claimants, or Farmers at the addresses set forth below. YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY THE SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT AND THE ORDER APPROVING THE SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT AND ENTERING THE INJUNCTION. If you wish to object to approval of the Settlement Agreement or entry of the Injunctions, you must file an objection on or by April 17, 2022. Any such objection should be filed with the Asbestos Claims Court (Montana's 23rd Judicial District Court) at the Montana 8th Judicial District Courthouse in the Travis W. Hall vs. Robinson Insulation Company matter, DV-57-2011-083-AE, and served upon the following: (i) the Receiver, Kelly O'Brien, Esq., 128 Second Street East, Kalispell, Montana 59903, ko@measurelaw.com, (ii) counsel for Certain Libby Claimants, Allan McGarvey, Esq., McGarvey Law, 345 First Avenue East, Kalispell, Montana 59901, amcgarvey@mcgarveylaw.com, (iii) counsel for Farmers Insurance Exchange, Adam Tunning, Esq., Moulton Bellingham, PC, 27 North 27th Street, Suite 1900, P.O. Box 2559, Billings, MT 59103-2559, adam.tunning@moultonbellingham.com. Published In The Western News April 1, 8, & 15, 2022. MNAXLP

Public Notice DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES AND CONSERVATION TIMBER SALE The Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, Libby Unit is proposing a timber harvest on approximately 592 acres of State Trust Land located in T28N, R29W, Sec. 36 within the McKillop Creek drainage. A brief description of the proposed action is listed below. Preliminary estimates indicate that approximately 4.5 - 6.0 million board feet of timber would be harvested. Approximately 2 miles of new road construction, 4.5 miles of road maintenance, and approximately 0.5 miles of road reconstruction would be required to access timber. Ground based tractor logging systems would be utilized on approximately 450 acres and cable-based logging systems would be utilized on the remaining acres. Proposed silvicultural harvest treatments would include shelterwood, seed tree, and/or commercial thinning. Follow-up treatments could include machine piling and scarification, slash burning, noxious weed spraying, hand planting tree seedlings and pre-commercial thinning. Road construction and harvest activities could begin during 2023. This timber sale is part of a program managing forested State Trust Land for revenue to support the Common Schools Trust. The Department would like the public's input regarding the proposal to harvest timber on this parcel. Those interested should address written comments to: Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation attention: Alivia Shumaker, 177 State Lands Office Road, Libby, MT 59923, or E-mail at: Alivia.Shumaker@mt.gov. You can telephone at: (406) 283-3529. Comments need to be received by 5:00 PM on April 25, 2022. Published In The Western News March 29, April 1, 8, 15, & 22, 2022. MNAXLP

The Tobacco Valley Industrial District will be receiving bids on Lot #4, in the TVID Business Park. All bids must be turned in by April 26th, 2022. Lot #4 is a 1.83 Acre lot, located off Airport Road, in developed TVID industrial park, with a shared well and approved septic layout. Conditions of bid are: any and all bids will be for commercial industrial use only. Please refer to bid packet for total information. All bids must be mailed to TVID, P.O. Box 89, Eureka MT 59917, Please contact Sandra McIntyre for bid packet at 406-291-7655, or email at tvidbusinesspark@gmail.com Published In The Western News April 15 & 22, 2022. MNAXLP