County Championship: Harry Brook rides luck on way to Yorkshire ton

Roundup: Brook rides luck on way to Yorkshire ton

As Joe Root hung up his cap as England captain for the last time, another young Yorkshireman pressed his case for Test selection. Harry Brook hit his fifth century for Yorkshire in his first match of the season on an idyllically sunny April day at the Nevil Ground, with dogs lolling on the grass and a young boy tooting about on a blue scooter.

It was an innings full of smart shots but, having survived a run-out chance on 18, he hit the nervous 99s, was dropped at second slip and then perplexed in various ways, before finally running a single to backward point and pulling off his helmet in celebration. He was bowled shortly afterwards by Josh Shaw, playing on for 101. The 91-run partnership between Harrys Duke and Brook whipped the game away from Gloucestershire .

Craig Overton’s best first-class figures of seven for 57 sliced through Essex , to give Somerset a chance of survival. Somerset’s top order then disintegrated with familiar ease, Shane Snater taking six for 36, though runs from Renshaw and Davies at least gave Essex a target of 84.



Brother Jamie Overton made similar mincemeat of Hampshire ’s middle order at The Oval after Surrey were dismissed for 467, Keith Barker taking four for 80. At Canterbury, Zak Crawley reached 50 for Kent before Matt Parkinson, England’s perennial drinks carrier, took three quick wickets. Lancashire earlier thundered to a mammoth 506 all out.

In Division Two, Sussex buckled under the weight of Derbyshire ’s 505 for eight declared, Shan Masood finally dismissed for 239; while another stonewalling half century from Hassan Azad built Leicestershire resistance after Durham reached the heights of 428.

It was even stevens at Trent Bridge, where Sam Northeast and David Lloyd made runs for Glamorgan and Marnus Labuschagne did not against Nottinghamshire .

Gordon Mills writes from Jamaica : “Interesting that Pujara was out cheaply. I was at Cheltenham in 1972 and caught Zaheer Abbas’s debut for Gloucestershire against Lancashire. He was out for 0 and received many harsh words from the shire faithful. But he went on to do quite well for his adopted county. Nice to see free entry to The Oval after tea … that sort of initiative will bring in the kids and young people.”

I see Essex and Somerset are desperate for this to be over tonight.

A Friday afternoon email whooshes from John Burton, who has been studying Darren Gough’s comments on Joe Root

“Obviously the players available to the captain is a significant factor, but as an example of why this is simplistic, were the players available to Botham and Brearley significantly different?(Yes, that probably is an equally simplistic comment, but other such pairings exist.)“

That said, I don’t see how anyone could say that some other specific choice is sure to have done better.Thanks for your reply yesterday, although it leaves me with new questions, such as why not split the divisions equally and actually play each other twice in both divisions. Then there’s always a rest in the rotation.”

I must fly to write the Friday round-up, keep you eye on Headingley for Brook’s fifth first-class hundred for Yorkshire and Taunton and The Oval where Somerset (101-6) and Hampshire (83-5) are sliding towards a day off on Easter Sunday.

I don’t want to jinx him but Harry Broo k (82) looking the only hot favourite for a hundred before stumps.

Sussex have just lost 2-0, Orr and Pujara . Pujara gone for 6 in his first Championship run out for Sussex. Sussex 100-4, facing Derbys’ mighty 505-8 dec. Rizwan is in though, so worth a peek at the Sussex stream .

Can Davies and Renshaw (42 not out) give Somerset’s attack anything to bowl at? Currently 93-5, with a seat-of-your-pants lead of 24.

A blissful 15 minutes sitting in the sun, watching Gloucestershire appeal enthusiastically. Some kids knocked a cricket ball about in the underpass, a toddler tooted about on his scooter and a huge roar flew out of the nearby Memorial stadium.

Teatime-ish scores

DIVISION ONE

Bristol : Gloucestershire 227 all out v Yorkshire 239-5



Canterbury: Kent 51-0 v Lancashire 506 all out

Taunton: Somerset 109 and 75-5 v Essex 180 all out

The Oval: Surrey 467 all out v Hampshire 67-4

DIVISION TWO

Derby: Derbyshire 505-8dec (Masood 239) v Sussex 83-2

Chester-le-Street: Durham 428 all out (Bedingham 191) v Leicestershire 64-2

Trent Bridge: Nottinghamshire 302 v Glamorgan 224-6

Free entry to The Oval and Nevil Road after tea

So roll on up!

In Division One, Somerset are only seven runs behind Essex’s first innings, but they’ve lost five wickets: Green, Lammonby, Hildreth, Abell, Goldsworthy all gone, and all but Abell (12) in single figures. Shanter 3-14.

Zak Crawley, starting his first Champo match since the West Indies tour is 17 not out, young Compton dynasty continuation, 26 not out, Kent 46-0, 460 behind Lancs .

It’s an Overton kind of day, two for Jamie at The Oval, where Hampshire are wobbling at 56-4, having lost 3 for four, 408 behind Surrey’s first innings. James Vince pushing his England captaincy credentials by being bowled for one.

Jamie Overton of Surrey celebrates taking the wicket of Liam Dawson of Hampshire. Photograph: Clive Rose/Getty Images

The all Harrys stand comes to an end, for 91, as Harry Duke tries to ease the ball past slip and Bracey snaffles behind the stumps. Yorks 227-5. Harry Brook 74 not out.

Let’s skip through the celandines, and round the Division Two grounds .

Division two: Tom Haines has scampered to 33 off 30 balls as Sussex get off to a flying start against Derbys , 54-0, just the 451 runs behind. Henry Crocombe finished with 3-131.

Hassan Azad is batting again, 27 not out as Leicestershire start their first innings 45-1. Evans the man to fall. Durham were finally out for 428, three expensive wickets for Davis and Barnes.

Glamorgan ticking along nicely, or they were, Carlson has just been out for 22. Northeast 66 not out. The deficit on Nottinghamshire’s first innings nearly under three figures.

A lovely scene at The Oval at lunch, where Surrey have just been all out for 467 with Will Jack’s afternoon heist (72) finally coming to an end. Assuming Hampshire will also get nearly 500...

Somerset 23-3. First-division survival will be a triumph.

Harry Duke snaps Shaw for four and very pleased he is too.

Glad to see the Australian Test captain keeping his eye on County Cricket. Mark Robinson did say that if he could pluck a player at will for Warwickshire, it would be Cummins, Starc or Hazlewood.

Hamidullah Qadri 6-129

Lancashire 506 all out. A fat happy number. Qadri takes the last six wickets to fall as Lancs lose 5-40 either side of lunch.

Polishing off the innings: Qadri grabs 6-129 Photograph: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

And cover thine eyes, Somerset are 7-2 after Benny Green is lbw to Snater for 5.

Craig Overton 7-57!

A career-best 7-57: Craig Overton. Photograph: Harry Trump/Getty Images

Somerset restrain Essex to a lead of 71, but....Lammonby is already cooked, for 2. Somerset 7-1.

And here is Jason Gillespie, Yorkshire’s coach when Root made his debut.

Andrew Benton, an apology, I forgot about your email in all the excitement.

“I saw on the Glos twitter feed yesterday that the Shire have just appointed David ‘Sid’ Lawrence as Chairperson - will you have a chance to interview him? And they’ve got a great ‘Free after Tea’ spectators offer for all the championship home games, amazing. I may just pop along later.”

Yes, we spoke to Lawrence yesterday and he was both very impressive and enormous, a hulk of a man. We think he is the first black president of a county club.

It’s beautiful out there, enough sun to let you feel warm in a long sleeved T-shirt and to sag the top of a 99.

David Malan falls soon after lunch, furiously, and Gloucestershire then somehow avoid running out any Yorkies after a hopeless mix-up in the middle. Yorks 146-4. While at Canterbury, Hamidullah Qadri has taken two in two overs, but Lancs near 500.

Ice-cream time. Photograph: foodfolio/Alamy

Lunchtime scores

DIVISION ONE

Bristol : Gloucestershire 227 all out v Yorkshire 129-3



Canterbury: Kent v Lancashire 466-5

Taunton: Somerset 109 all out v Essex 180 all out

The Oval: Surrey 400-6 v Hampshire

DIVISION TWO

Derby: Derbyshire 437-6 (Masood 239) v Sussex

Chester-le-Street: Durham 428 all out (Bedingham 191) v Leicestershire

Trent Bridge: Nottinghamshire 302 v Glamorgan 130-2

A screed lands. Hello Guy Hornsby!

“First off, come on Surrey!

Second, on Root and England, I’m sure this whole debacle was based on a short-sighted hope by Strauss and co that we’d go to the West Indies and win the series then sail into the summer with Root in charge. And don’t worry lads, we don’t need any other captaincy options because we’ll be fine.... Just another symptom of muddled thinking at the top of the game.

“But that also really shows a lack of understanding of at least history, because we’ve gone to the Caribbean many times expecting to win and got a bloody nose. And here we are. If this was Strauss and Root between them (plus James Taylor) then they are best out of there. I have a lot of respect for Strauss and for Root as a player and an England team man, but this has backfired disastrously.

“Now we’ll likely have an unsuitable man in charge who has recently said he didn’t want to captain England and 6 months ago was still on a break from the game on mental health grounds. Or a punt on someone who’s not even in the team for the previous Test. A rabble.

“And my main concern is actually that Harrison a man seemingly incapable of making a good cricketing decision that doesn’t involve marketing is still there, ready to get the next big decisions hilariously wrong.

“I think Burns would be a decent shout, but i think it should be for the summer with a review after that. There’s so much turmoil you need an experienced person, and not Stokes, who we risk running into the ground. It creates challenges in the batting line up, but I don’t see other obvious candidates. Broad may be the romantic pick but not the pragmatic one.”



Please excuse me while I just write up some Darren Gough quotes as the sun beats down.

From one decent human being to another:

In Division One:

Lyth and Malan, two England discards old and new, edge Yorkshire towards three figures: 82-3.

Lancashire bat on and on: Croft 150 not out, Salt 66 on his red-rose debut. Flagging Kent have bowled 112 overs for only four wickets. Lancs 417-4.

Aha! Somerset’s bowlers have refound their mojo. Essex 136-6. Overton, who didn’t get the new ball yesterday for reasons unknown (4-34) and Siddle (2-32).

At The Oval, Ollie Pope has been out for 127, Foakes for 45; Barker and Abbott the wicket-takers. Surrey 354-5

A wander round the grounds, hot cross bun in hand. I made some (Cranks) cannonballs earlier this week, but have heard great things about Paul Hollywood’s recipe.

Masood’s masterclass continues at Derby, 223 not out, joined by a hundred from Wayne Madsen. Derbys 364-2; Sussex becoming more battle hardened by the long, fruitless, hour.

Bedingham only added a few to his overnight score, caught and bowled by Veuran Hendricks for 191. Durham 383-7, Ben Raine having a swing.

And Labuschagne’s opening innings does not go quite as well as Marcus Harris’, lbw for 3. Glamorgan 64-2, 238 behind Notts.

Marcus Labuschagne: Single figure Friday. Photograph: Simon Trafford/REX/Shutterstock

“Morning Tanya.” Hello Jonathan Taylor!

“For me it has to be Burns. He is one of the few within the circle that has any captaincy experience so use him to mentor an FEC, possibly Crawley. Stokes is overloaded as it is & is likely to overbowl himself further in the search for a wicket, Broad will use up the reviews within his first 3 overs while the other bowlers are vulnerable to the drop. So bring Burns back drop Crawley down to 3, Root can go back to 4 where he prefers with Stokes, Bairstow then Foakes. Sorted, can I apply for the coaches job…….”

I don’t think they’ve made a final decision yet for head coach - go for it, throw your hat in the ring alongside Tom Moody.

Wharton plumps his front foot down the pitch and determinedly leaves a ball from Higgins - his stump wheels away. Yorkshire 48-2

Hello Gary Naylor!

Harsh but with an element of truth. He did crack an important part of leadership - gaining the respect of his players and backroom staff etc. His batting obviously a huge help there, plus the fact he’s a very decent man. Also bear in mind what he’s had to put up with in terms of rest and rotation, Covid, injuries etc.

As if in sympathy with Joe Root, Alastair Cook is out to the first ball of the day at Taunton. Essex 112-3.

I’ve heard the ground is looking a bit down on its luck, anyone been this season?

The players are out round the grounds. The sun is bubbling with April enthusiasm and the seats outside the flats at the far end of the Nevil Road ground are sprinkled as if with mini-eggs. In the field, Taylor and Shaw wear sun hats. And that is the end of Hill, wafting, and caught behind in the second over of the day. Yorkshire 41-1.

Tom Lammonby of Somerset makes his way out for the start of the second day’s play against Essex at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton. Photograph: Harry Trump/Getty Images

Matty Fisher spoke nicely after play yesterday:

“I’ve spoken before about us being role models on and off the field. As a professional cricketer you don’t just have a contract to play cricket, you have a contract to do appearances, go and see kids and try and inspire the next generation – try and make it a game for everyone.

“What happened this morning [moment of reflection] and the announcements around the game – that’s what I want to see more of, because it does put in people’s minds that if you’re going to a T20 game and there’s two announcements that racism has no place at our club then it hopefully stops people doing it. At T20 games across the country there are times that it happens – that’s awful and we need to stamp it out.



“I have always dreamed of playing for England – that was at the top of my sheet,” he said. “Deep down I am quite an anxious person over things, particularly with the injuries I’ve been through. I feel like a weight has been lifted from my shoulders. There are a lot of bowlers with a better record than me, but they have invested in me and I want to remember that.”

So if not Ben Stokes, who? Burns is out of the team; Vince has edged to slip one time too many; Broad dropped.

Scores on the doors

DIVISION ONE

Bristol : Gloucestershire 227 v Yorkshire 37-0



Canterbury: Kent v Lancashire 344-4

Taunton: Somerset 109 all out v Essex 109-2

The Oval: Surrey 312-3 v Hampshire

DIVISION TWO

Derby: Derbyshire 327-2 (Masood 201 not out) v Sussex

Chester-le-Street: Durham 356-6 (Bedingham 184 not out) v Leicestershire

Trent Bridge: Nottinghamshire 302 v Glamorgan 33-0

Preamble

Good morning! It’s a beautiful Bristol Good Friday – the wild garlic blooming, Brunel’s suspension bridge stretching beatifically over the Avon gorge. Elsewhere, change is afoot: Joe Root has resigned the England captaincy.

Related: Joe Root resigns as England Test cricket captain after torrid run

His Yorkshire teammates are out in the middle in short sleeves, Gloucestershire’s XI take over the net set up to the left of the ground, while spectators sit outside the Thatcher’s Bar and mull over the morning’s news: who will next wear the crown?