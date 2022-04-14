ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB Keeps it Straightforward

By Andrew Krok
Cover picture for the articleIn pictures, Mercedes' EQ electric vehicle face looks a little awkward on the EQB's body, but that's likely because we're so used to seeing standard GLB-Class SUVs out and about. In person, the smooth headlight and grille...

CarBuzz.com

840-HP Mercedes-AMG SL Looks Ready To Destroy Porsche

The Mercedes-AMG SL was revealed last year as a luxury 2+2 roadster with loads of power. The SL 55 version's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 generates 469 horsepower with 516 lb-ft of torque, while the SL 63 version ups the ante to the tune of 577 hp and 590 lb-ft from the same motor. That may be far too much power for most, so a hybrid four-pot is coming too, or at least so says the rumor mill. But what if you want even more power? Well, that's what the SL E Performance is for, and its hybrid powertrain is sure to blow occupants' hair back so far that even teenage passengers will develop receding hairlines. We spotted a nearly naked prototype of this new model almost two months ago, and now we have fresh imagery.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Steve McQueen's 1972 Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.3 is for sale

A 1972 Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.3 once owned by Steve McQueen is currently up for auction on Bring a Trailer. The King of Cool bought the big Benz sedan new in 1972 and drove it until his death in 1980. While McQueen owned a wide variety of cars, the Mercedes' black exterior and interior indicate he was going for subtlety with this one.
ENTERTAINMENT
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes-Benz Factory Closes After Leopard Invasion

Car production plants across the globe are being forced to halt operations temporarily for several reasons. The most common as of late has been the shortage of semiconductors and other crucial components due to the supply chain crisis. It's a frustrating situation that is having customers pay more and wait longer for their desired cars.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Low-Mileage Honda S2000 Club Racer Selling For Porsche Money

Aside from the Civic Type R, Honda's lineup of passenger vehicles is sorely lacking in exciting performance cars. This wasn't always the case. Not that long ago, the Japanese brand would be able to sell you the S2000, a no-frills roadster designed to put a smile on your face. Rumors suggest a successor is on the way but, with Honda pivoting towards electromobility, it's unlikely it will be ICE-powered.
CARS
Gear Patrol

Meet the 500 HP Engine That Will Kill the Hemi V8

We expected Stellantis to unveil its new, revolutionary turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six gas engine in April. That's not happening because Stellantis just unveiled it in March. The new engine is called the Hurricane. It will replace the 5.7-liter and 6.4-liter V8s in the Stellantis lineup, as the conglomerate figures out going all-electric. And it's going to do so with not just greater fuel economy but more power.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2022 GMC Hummer EV, 2023 BMW M3 CSL, Koenigsegg Gemera: The Week In Reverse

We drove the 2022 GMC Hummer EV, spied a possible BMW M3 CSL, and saw the first Koenigsegg Gemera prototype. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority. Customer examples of the 2022 GMC Hummer EV are in production, and this week we managed to test one (previously we tested a prototype). The fully electric lifestyle pickup truck offers up to 1,000 hp and 350 miles of range, and an SUV body style will be available for the 2024 model year.
CARS
Autoweek.com

Toyota GR Corolla Is a 300-HP Rally-Bred Hot Hatch

The Toyota GR Corolla uses a turbocharged, direct-and-port injected 1.6-liter inline three-cylinder engine. The hot hatch comes exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission that feeds the standard all-wheel-drive system. Toyota says it plans to have the GR Corolla on sale before the end of 2022 as a 2023 model. The...
CARS
Reuters

Mercedes-Benz reduces working hours at Sindelfingen plant

BERLIN, March 22 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE) has reduced working hours for some staff at its Sindelfingen plant, where it produces models including the S-Class and E-Class, as supply chain disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine forced it to curtail production. The carmaker was shifting some production of parts...
BUSINESS
MotorAuthority

Preview: Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica combines power and poise

Lamborghini in March said the Huracan and Urus will each receive two variants this year and that these will be the last Lamborghinis to be launched without any form of electrification. On Tuesday, the first of these new models was revealed in the form of the Huracan Tecnica. It essentially...
CARS
UPI News

Leopard wanders into Mercedes-Benz plant in India

March 21 (UPI) -- A Mercedes-Benz plant in India was evacuated and wildlife officials were called in when a leopard wandered into the production facility. Police and Junnar forest officers responded Monday when the leopard was spotted at the Mercedes-Benz plant in the Chakan MIDC area, near Pune. "We had...
ANIMALS
hypebeast.com

Maserati's Compact Grecale SUV Will Be the Brand's First All-Electric Car

Italian luxury automaker Maserati has debuted its second-ever SUV, the Grecale, which will arrive in several powertrains including an all-electric version coming in 2023. The vehicle marks an early step in Maserati’s mission to transition into a fully-electric brand by 2030. Meanwhile, all Maserati models will be available in electric versions by 2025, according to brand executives via CNN.
CARS
CNET

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE First Drive Review: More Than a Mini EQS

Mercedes-Benz occasionally catches some guff for building a wide variety of cars that all happen to look similar. The 2023 EQE is only going to add fuel to that fire, because from 50 feet away, all but the keenest Roadshow-reading eyes will think it's the larger EQS. But don't let its first impression fool you -- the EQE is very much a distinct vehicle, carrying a character all its own.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class spy shots and video: Mid-cycle update on the way

The Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class is about to go under the knife for a nip and a tuck. The GLE-Class arrived in its current form for the 2020 model year and we should see this updated version start sales next year as a 2024 model. Prototypes of the updated mid-size SUV were spotted testing with nearly undisguised exteriors and heavily camouflaged interiors. Prototypes for an updated GLE-Class Coupe are also out testing. Both body styles should arrive around the same time.
CARS
Top Speed

A Maserati Quattroporte GTS On The Streets Of Paris; It Can’t Get Any Better Than This

The Maserati Quattroporte through the streets of the French capital - this really is genesis (and I’m not talking about the Korean brand here). Yes, I know we live in an era where silent EVs whizz past you at breakneck speed, but you just can’t ignore the theater and drama of a Quattroporte as you’ll see in this short film. There truly is something cynical about it.
CARS
Motor1.com

Porsche 911 Hybrid Spied Lapping The Nurburgring At High Speed

If for some reason you have any concerns about the upcoming Porsche 911 Hybrid lacking the performance ability of its ICE counterpart, here's the video for you. It shows the electrically assisted model lapping the Nürburgring at high speed. You can tell that this is the 911 Hybrid, rather...
CARS

