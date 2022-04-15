ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

Need to fill up? Maryland's gas-tax holiday about to end.

By Julie E. Greene, The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nNREO_0fA7wkxW00

Motorists have only a couple days left to take advantage of Maryland's gas-tax holiday.

The tax, which was 36.1 cents per gallon when the state suspended it on March 18, kicks back in on Sunday.

With the returning tax and the most recent average price of gas, Hagerstown gas prices could be around $3.98 on Sunday.

The tax suspension led to gas stations lowering their prices which, for the most part, continued steadily declining during the break, according to AAA data. The lowest average gas prices during the tax holiday, so far, were on Thursday morning. That included average prices of $3.62 in Hagerstown, $3.61 in Salisbury, $3.65 in Baltimore and $3.69 statewide.

Maryland not alone in providing, exploring relief options

Maryland was the first of at least three states to suspend its gas tax temporarily to aid consumers at a time of rising prices and inflation, due in part to the war in Ukraine.

Georgia started suspending its 29.1 cents-per-gallon gas tax at 5 p.m. on March 18, according to the state's Department of Revenue. The tax holiday lasts through May.

Connecticut also suspended its gas tax, 25 cents per gallon, from April 1 to June 30.

The Maryland House Republican Caucus tried to get the gas-tax holiday extended another 45 days, according to a caucus news release.

"The governor supported an extension, but unfortunately, the legislature rejected an extension along party lines," emailed the governor's spokeswoman, Shareese DeLeaver-Churchill.

Other states are looking at gas tax suspensions or other financial breaks to aid people during a time of high prices.

That includes California, whose government officials are still trying to agree on a plan.

The Los Angeles Times reported Thursday that Gov. Gavin Newsom recently proposed giving registered vehicle owners in the state at least a $400 refund, with an $800 cap if they had more than one vehicle registered under their name.

A look back at Maryland gasoline prices

Maryland's gas tax holiday began March 18.

The average cost of a regular gallon of gas in Maryland that morning, before Gov. Larry Hogan signed the gas-tax suspension into effect, was $4.17 in state, according to AAA. The average price that morning in Hagerstown was $4.16, in Salisbury it was $4.11, and in Baltimore it was $4.14.

By the next morning, those averages had dropped to $3.96 for Maryland, $3.94 in Hagerstown, $3.92 in Salisbury and $3.91 in Baltimore, according to AAA.

Comments / 14

Tama Scott
3d ago

yup but the prices are going up even without the gas tax . yesterday it was 3.53 a month ago it was 3.19 . when the tax savings are over most likely it will be 3.90 or higher .thanks Maryland democrats and Joe biden

Reply(5)
10
Billp2828
3d ago

just more evidence that democrats don't care about people. they just care about people's money and telling people what to do.the next time you hear a Democrat talking about how they plan to help the community remember when it came time to help the citizens of Maryland the Democrats chose money over the citizens.

Reply
9
Related
Eye On Annapolis

Four of the Best Areas in Maryland to Retire In

Maryland is one of the more diverse states in the U.S, which makes it a prime location for retirees. There are plenty of relaxed areas with tons of activities for you to enjoy in each one. However, you might not know where to go as the number of possibilities can be overwhelming. Here are four of the best areas in Maryland to retire in.
MARYLAND STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Is there a gas stimulus check coming? State gas tax holidays are more likely

Three Democratic House representatives announced last week that they are sponsoring a bill that will send money to Americans to help with the rising cost of gasoline. House reps. Mike Thompson of California, John Larson of Connecticut and Lauren Underwood of Illinois are co-sponsoring the bill that would send a $100 monthly energy rebate to drivers for any month through the end of the year when the national average gas price exceeds $4 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Maryland

I have been writing a popular series looking at the richest person in various cities and states across the United States, and today it is time to look at Maryland. When Forbes released its annual list of billionaires this week, there was a change at the top of Maryland's billionaire list.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
Hagerstown, MD
Traffic
State
California State
City
Salisbury, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Hagerstown, MD
City
California, MD
State
Connecticut State
State
Georgia State
WKRC

Stimulus checks for inflation: Here are the states planning to send money to residents

UNDATED (WKRC) - With inflation rates the highest they've been in four decades, some states are planning to soften the economic blow by sending tax rebate checks to residents. While the pandemic helped create a devastating labor shortage, many workers are starting to regain their jobs, leading to an income tax increase, and thriving retail sales are leading to a sales tax increase, as well.
INCOME TAX
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Maryland

A report released by Forbes this week listed all the billionaires in the world. In total, there are 2,688 billionaires globally, with 785 of them living in the United States. I like to review the report and look for interesting stories when the report comes out. Especially those of people who became billionaires before they turn forty, hoping they can inspire my readers.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
Person
Gavin Newsom
The Associated Press

Virginia governor signs ‘Carolina Squat’ ban into law

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor signed into law Monday a ban on squatted trucks just weeks after a crash that left a 27-year-old man dead. The legislation signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin prohibits modifications that make a vehicle’s front bumper 4 or more inches higher than the rear bumper. Critics of the modification — sometimes called the “Carolina Squat” — say the upward tilt may leave drivers unable to clearly see ahead. The governor’s office said Monday that the ban will become law within the next day after a final technical step.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Deer are jumping to their death from an overpass in Pennsylvania

Over two dozen deer have jumped and died over an overpass according to KDKA. The overpass in question is in Elk County near Allegheny National Forest. Residents have told news outlets that have reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install nets or a barrier to stop the deaths from occurring. Residents in […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Tax Holiday#Legislature#Department Of Revenue#House Republican Caucus#Shareese
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State With the Most Empty Houses

The residential real estate market in America has been described as out of control. Prices in some markets have risen 50% over the last two years. Nationwide, home prices were up almost 20% in 2021. Despite this boom, some markets have several unoccupied homes, and the state with the most empty houses is Vermont. While […]
VERMONT STATE
WTOP

Hogan endorses Kelly Schulz for governor of Maryland

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has endorsed Kelly Schulz to be the state’s next governor. Hogan, a term-limited Republican, endorsed her Tuesday in Annapolis. Schulz is running for the GOP’s nomination in a primary against three other candidates. Hogan is a popular two-term Republican in a state where registered...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

Bodies Found in Potomac Near Roosevelt Island on Back-to-Back Days

Two bodies have been discovered in the Potomac River in the area of Theodore Roosevelt Island in Washington, D.C., in just as many days, police say. A body was found in the water near the Kennedy Center about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, D.C. police said. On Wednesday, someone spotted a body...
POTOMAC, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gas Price
CBS Pittsburgh

State Lawmaker Says Pennsylvania Should Move To 4-Day, 32-Hour Workweek

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – A state representative says it’s time for Pennsylvania to consider a 32-hour workweek for state employees – and the rest of us, too. It’s a debate that’s been going on for years that may now be reaching a conclusion. In the early 20th century, Americans worked six days a week, usually ten hours a day. Henry Ford changed all that nearly a hundred years ago, mandating a five-day, 40-hour workweek on his assembly lines at the Ford Motor Company. Now many say it’s long overdue for Americans to work a four-day, 32-hour week. “There have been studies that have shown that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
SFGate

Former Maryland legislator, NAACP leader Burns dies at 81

The Rev. Emmett C. Burns Jr., a civil rights leader in Maryland who also served in the General Assembly for 20 years, has died at age 81. Del. Benjamin Brooks Sr., who succeeded Burns in the legislature, told The Baltimore Sun that Burns died Thursday at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore from complications of a fall.
MARYLAND STATE
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before hitting the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Senator candidates must receive […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Herald-Mail

The Herald-Mail

2K+
Followers
925
Post
472K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hagerstown, MD from Herald-Mail Media.

 http://heraldmailmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy