These 5 fun fish tacos get 2 fins up for Good Friday

Today is Good Friday, which means those who’ve been practicing a penitent and meat-free Lenten diet are nearing the end of their observance. Are visions of burgers or steak or The District’s manhole cover-sized pork chop dancing in your head? You’ve got a little longer to go, but in the meantime, there’s tacos!

So for those of you in the home stretch of Lent — and those of you who simply missed out on Taco Tuesday this week — a five-entry roundup that scratches both itches, with fishes!

Makai Crispy Rice Tacos at Poke Hana

“When people think of tacos, of course they think Mexican food,” says Richelle Leyco, catering manager for Poke Hana. “Sometimes they’ll eye the tacos and say, ‘Is it good?’”

It’s ono, in fact. And the shells are 100 percent gluten-free, which makes them extra popular with the wheatless set. The folks at Poke Hana — both the Mills 50 and Windermere locations have the same menu — fry the rice-paper taco shells fresh every day, same as the rest of the proteins and toppings for their extensive poke menu. Four of them are fish-forward.

Leyco loves the Fire Island tuna.

“And I don’t even eat raw fish!” she says.

For those who do, the Shark Bait features spicy salmon. The Californ I Ayee krab salad. And cooked-fish fans have the fried whitefish option to fall back on.

Not seafood, but notable: There’s a fried tofu option with vegan spicy mayo for the plant-based eaters out there.

Poke Hana: 1225A E. Colonial Drive in Orlando; 407-601-0283 or 5845 Winter Garden Vineland Road in Windermere; 407-395-9423; poke-hana.com

Mango-painted fish tacos at Bem Bom

“Sticking to the winning style of chef Chico, we keep the mango fish tacos just like they were on the big, black food truck all those years ago,” says A.J. Campofiore, owner/managing partner at Bem Bom.

Made with gorgeous and sizable hunks of fish, but so generously loaded with avocado and house slaw they’re difficult to spot beneath this tasty, textural nest, you can have them anytime — dinner, brunch and beyond. The sweet heat of the mango, piri and serrano, however, are easy to recognize along with flaky-firm mahi beneath that riot of color.

Bem Bom: 3101 Corrine Drive in Orlando; 407-960-5101; bembomfood.com

Fish tacos at Ocoee Taco Company

This colorful, family-run operation out in Ocoee is tops for tacos in general. The fish variety is no exception, served lightly breaded and fried, topped with refreshing, crispy cabbage slaw and herbaceous cilantro, dress ‘em how you like ‘em (try the house salsa, laden with chunks of avocado) and wash it all down with a cold bottle of Jarritos.

Ocoee Taco Company: 40 Taylor St. in Ocoee; 407-614-2990; facebook.com/ocoeetacocompany

Fish Tacos at Something Fishy

Now in two locations — the original Apopka hang and the Altamonte Springs venue, which opened in 2021 — chef Terry’s famous fish tacos could fit just about any seafood lover’s craving, from tender cooked salmon to shrimp to ahi tuna poke. There’s a taco of the day option, too, just to keep you on your toes. Your choice of fried, sauteed or blackened and served with a colorful heap of black bean corn salsa and other fixings on top.

Something Fishy: 2107 E. Semoran Blvd. in Apopka or 249 W. SR 436 in Altamonte Springs; 407-703-4850; somethingfishyrestaurants.com

Off the Hook at Tin & Taco

Net this, the sole fish offering on Tin & Taco’s expansive menu, at all locations save Icon Park/I-Drive. It’s a popular one done poke style, with sushi-grade ahi tuna, mixed greens, toasted sesame and wasabi aioli with a smattering of sesame seeds. And if tacos aren’t precisely what you wanted, this one comes as a burrito, rice bowl, salad-style or in a nacho format.

Tin & Taco: Locations in downtown Orlando, SoDo, College Park, I-Drive, Lake Mary, Waterford Lakes, Winter Park and New Smyrna Beach; tinandtaco.com

