Olive Branch funds Christmas light show to rival Zoo Lights

A walk-through holiday light show, positioned to rival Zoo Lights in Memphis and become a “legacy event” for Olive Branch, has gotten the green light from city leaders.

It is only April, but the Board of Aldermen seemed in the holiday mood for “Light Garden: A Holiday Experience” — and for the 10% of net profits promised the city.

“Sounds good to me,” Alderman at-Large George Collins said. “I make a motion.”

Russell Lehman, executive director of The Events Benefits LLC, asked city officials for a two-year commitment, and the board gave it to him. He’ll make a $350,000 investment to order three-dimensional displays covered in lights across the color spectrum.

“There’s 17 light shows in Mississippi, but most are two-dimensional displays,” Lehman said. “There’s a major difference.”

Tickets are expected to cost $15 for adults and $12 for children with the New Year’s Eve tickets a bit higher. (Courtesy The Events Benefits LLC)

The dozens of displays and thousands of lights will loop through City Park. The 40-day event will culminate in a family-friendly New Year’s Eve party and fireworks show.

The event is anticipated to not only give ticket holders a delightful Christmastime treat but offer businesses and perhaps nonprofits a platform to earn or raise money. Lehman used Zoo Lights at the Memphis Zoo as an example of the possibilities, noting that “700,000 people, even with COVID” attended the event.

The Light Garden displays will be cool, photogenic art of sorts, Lehman said, with the ability for embedded QR codes. A gingerbread house display could be paired with an embedded QR code for a real estate company. A nativity scene QR code might invite people to a local church’s Christmas services. The structures would be photographed multiple times and probably shared on social media platforms over and over, he said.

The embedded QR codes, loaded with information on things like Black Friday sales or BOGO deals, would get an even broader audience as ticket holders share the photos over social media.

The city’s only expense would be the electricity, security and grounds maintenance.

“We have high expectations,” Mayor Ken Adams said.

Lehman, a former dancer for Celebrity Cruises, said he was inspired to take to land a concept that boosted business for the boats.

“Entertainment is a platform for business,” he said. “Entertainment is the only department on a cruise ship that does not generate revenue, but people wouldn’t be there without it.”

And while a light show could generate money for cities or businesses, his heart is to help nonprofits raise money as he builds his company. The light show also could showcase local talent such as caroling choirs, and a zone will be open for local vendors to sell prepared food.

The tickets are expected to cost $15 for adults and $12 for children with the New Year’s Eve tickets a bit higher. Most will be pre-sold with specific times for ticket holders to come and use the 984 parking spaces at City Park.

Lehman wants the Light Garden to become a tourist destination with visitors indulging in local shopping and restaurant dining during their trip.

“This first year, there’s actually an investor who’s partnering with us. We’re trying to create a legacy event for the city of Olive Branch. We want to bus people in from Oxford as well as from all over the state,” Lehman said.

But there’s a potential hitch to overcome. Some of the light displays will come from an overseas location. Supply-chain issues could delay the displays. Lehman expects to know within two months if the first show will be this year or in 2023.

“I’m pretty confident it’s going to happen,” he said. “Making it happen this year is very important to us.”