Gaston County, NC

Reclaimed wood from Gaston County mills find new purpose with Chronicle Millworks

By Janiya Winchester, The Gaston Gazette
 3 days ago
Brian Hackett and Eric Kessler of Chronicle Millworks want to use their custom furniture company to share Gaston County's mill history through customizing local mill wood.

"There's a history to this wood we're working with and we love hearing people share stories about it when they work with us," said Hackett, the founder of Chronicle Millworks.

Hackett started Chronicle Millworks, a custom furniture company, in 2015 with the goal to use reclaimed wood from local mills to create customized furniture locally.

Much of the wood used by the company comes from the Chronicle Mill which opened in 1904 along Catawba Street in Belmont.

During that time, the mill operated as a cotton processing textile mill. The mill will now be redeveloped into more than 200 luxury apartments with fitness, pool and lounge amenities.

"After John Church bought the Chronicle Mill in 2014, there was a need for something to be done with all this old wood while the mill is being repurposed," said Hackett. "We want to be a part of preserving the history of it."

Hackett and Kessler take the 500-year-old heart pine wood beams and hard-rock maple floorboards from the Loray and Chronicle Mills and turn them into custom stools, kitchen tables, barn doors, charcuterie boards and more.

The transformation happens through a process that includes sanding and cleaning the wood to create something not only usable today, but beautiful in its craftmanship.

Hackett and Kessler handle all the handiwork, marketing and all other operations for Chronicle Millworks.

"If we can get our hands on some of that old machinery from the mills, we'd like to include that in the pieces we do too," said Hackett. "That's usually cast iron from the 1800s."

Hackett and Kessler also like to keep some scratches and holes made in the wood by the mill machinery from when the mill was in use to preserve its history.

Chronicle Millworks has produced custom furniture projects for the city of Gastonia, Belmont, local libraries, the Warlick YMCA, Catawba Riverkeeper and more.

Hackett appreciates being able to incorporate the YMCA logo into the design of indoor and outdoor pool benches he made for the Warlick YMCA.

Recently, Chronicle Millworks created the trophy for the South Fork Sampler adventure race hosted by the Human Powered Movement at the Catawba Riverkeeper boathouse in McAdenville.

The custom woodworks business also made customized awards, paddles and more for the race and will also develop customized furniture for the Catawba Riverkeeper's new headquarters.

"We're developing their bar table, stools, conference table and doors," said Hackett.

They expect to finish the custom pieces for the project in May.

Hackett and Kessler take pride in keeping their customers involved in the design process for customized furniture.

"We show them several options and in 3D what the furniture will look like in their home and we show them renderings," said Kessler. "We want customers to be involved in tweaking things how they want."

They also take pride in using heart pine wood which creates customized pieces that can last customers hundreds of years.

Hackett and Kessler get excited about what projects their customers will bring them every day.

"Projects like our stools or a kitchen table might take a couple weeks but projects like the Catawba Riverkeeper might take some months," said Kessler. "There's something gratifying about being able to have an idea and come make it with our own hands."

Hackett and Kessler have more than 15 years of experience graphic design, construction and woodworking, and use that in creating their custom furniture.

"We get really excited about the history of this wood," said Hackett. "We really want to do something for the future and present custom furniture for families."

