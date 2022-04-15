ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Parents want more support, greater transparency in Rochester City School District budget

By Justin Murphy, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41eRdw_0fA7vHWM00

There were two persistent refrains at Thursday's Rochester City School District budget hearing.

One was the need for more money for mental health supports for students. The second was frustration at the difficulty of deciphering what is in the budget proposal at all.

"I want investment in my child and in every other child in this district," one parent, Laura Smith, said. "If you're making that investment, great. Fabulous. Show it. If you're not, then show that too, and we can have a conversation about realigning your priorities to support the students in this district."

Unlike in past years, the 2022-23 budget proposal does not provide details such as the number of employees in each job category across the district or adult-student ratios. The introductory language refers to an investments in additional social workers, for instance, but the specifics cannot be located in the document itself.

The difficulty has been exacerbated by a significantly shortened period for public review. The initial budget proposal was a week late and then was hastily withdrawn after State Monitor Shelley Jallow deemed it unacceptable; in particular because it borrowed $30 million from fund balance.

State monitor:RCSD 'not even attempting to do what is best,' now needs to rewrite budget

At the same time, RCSD is without its chief financial officer, Carleen Pierce, who was absent Thursday and is reportedly on her way out of her job. The district and Pierce's attorney have declined to comment except to say they are negotiating via a mediator.

Several speakers at Thursday's public hearing stressed the need for additional investments in student mental health and emotional supports, in particular given the traumatic nature of COVID-19.

They cited a June 2021 document signed by many local parent and education advocacy organizations, calling for millions of dollars in additional funding for social workers, counselors and alternative-to-suspension programs, among other things. The funding in the proposed budget does not appear to meet the levels laid out in that report.

"The total amount of loss and disruption economic hardship and trauma for most children has been the hardest to face in several generations," said Eamonn Scanlon, education policy director at The Children's Agenda. "Students' mental health must be a clear priority in the 2022-23 RCSD budget."

School board leaders:More social-emotional support needed to reverse uptick in violence

RCSD superintendent:'I am asking our village for help' addressing gun violence

Scanlon and The Children's Agenda released a preliminary budget analysis Wednesday outlining many of those commonly cited concerns about the current proposal.

The school board will deliberate on the budget proposal April 26 and May 5 then vote on it May 10, sending it to City Council for final approval.

Also Thursday, the board voted to fund Beatriz LeBron's defense against an attempt to remove her from the school board initiated by fellow board member Willa Powell.

District policy and state law require the district to defend its employees against legal action related to their official duties in most cases. Powell and James Patterson voted against the motion.

Contact staff writer Justin Murphy at jmurphy7@gannett.com.

For subscribers:Willa Powell seeks to remove Beatriz LeBron from Rochester City School District board

Comments / 0

Related
WGAL

Elizabethtown School District discusses budget cuts

The Elizabethtown School District school board meeting was expected to be lengthy due to the subject at hand. The board will decide whether students will be able to participate in sports, music, and other extracurricular activities. One by one, each speaker used their five minutes as a last chance effort...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Education
City
Rochester, NY
WHSV

Staunton community members speak to support increased budget for schools

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Community members filled the seats in Staunton City Council Chambers Thursday, March 24, to learn more about the Queen City’s budget negotiations. The biggest discussion piece Thursday night was school funding. The work session began at 5 p.m., and the budget presentation began shortly after.
STAUNTON, VA
WBTV

Kannapolis City Schools joins other school districts in lawsuit against JUUL

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Kannapolis City Schools has joined other school districts nationwide in a lawsuit against JUUL, claiming the e-cigarette maker marketed their products to children. Kannapolis City Schools officials say they felt it was important to join the lawsuit with other districts aimed at hopefully better informing the...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WGME

School districts work to balance rising costs ahead of budget season

LEWISTON (WGME) -- For school districts across the state and country, the cost of educating children is on the rise. Higher fuel prices are impacting the cost of transportation while increased electric rates are increasing the cost to operate school buildings. As a result of those higher energy costs, the...
LEWISTON, ME
WIVB

BPS parents call for more aides on school buses

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Parents and community leaders want Buffalo Public Schools to protect students when they’re riding on school buses. They say without bus aides, students are vulnerable. Those groups want Erie County and state prosecutors to determine whether the Buffalo School Board and First Student can be held liable for having as many as 60 students on a bus, with no bus aide.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Patterson
Person
Laura Smith
KCEN TV NBC 6

Killeen school district wants your help renaming their new school facilities

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD is expanding its school district and wants the public's help in the renaming of Middle School 15 and former Nolan Middle School. Middle School #15 is scheduled to open fall of 2024 and will house the district’s third middle school STEM program, according to the district. It is being constructed south of Chaparral High School.
KILLEEN, TX
The Blade

Local schools districts to auction broadcast licenses

Long-held education broadcast licenses originally gifted to school districts by the federal government to spur the use of instructional television have grown to become a hot commodity with the proliferation of internet and wireless phones and now could be placed on the auction block.
MAUMEE, OH
Democrat and Chronicle

Democrat and Chronicle

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
346K+
Views
ABOUT

DemocratandChronicle.com is the home page of Rochester NY, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://democratandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy