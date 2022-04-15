ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Psaki Says Fox News Questions Make Doocy Sound Like 'Stupid Son of a B****'

By Darragh Roche
Newsweek
 3 days ago
President Joe Biden was caught on a hot mic in January calling Fox News' Peter Doocy "a stupid son of a...

The Independent

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
FOREIGN POLICY
Primetimer

Poll: Anderson Cooper is the most-trusted name in news -- Tucker Carlson is more trusted than Gayle King, Rachel Maddow and Jake Tapper

A Economist/YouGov poll that asked 1,500 Americans about their news consumption habits found that CNN's Cooper was the most-trusted news personality, followed by ABC News' David Muir and Fox News' Bret Baier. The least trusted include MSNBC's Joy Reid and CNN's Don Lemon. ALSO: The same poll found that CNN is the most "trustworthy" cable news network, while Fox News is the most "untrustworthy."
ENTERTAINMENT
Primetimer

Chris Wallace says life at Fox News became "unsustainable"

“I just no longer felt comfortable with the programming at Fox," Wallace, who left Fox News at the end of last year after 18 years and has since joined CNN+, told The New York Times. Wallace said there was a shift at Fox News following Donald Trump's defeat in the 2020 election. He confirmed that he complained to Fox News management in wake of Tucker Carlson's Patriot Purge docuseries. “Before, I found it was an environment in which I could do my job and feel good about my involvement at Fox,” Wallace said of his time at the network. “And since November of 2020, that just became unsustainable, increasingly unsustainable as time went on.” He added: “I’m fine with opinion: conservative opinion, liberal opinion. But when people start to question the truth — Who won the 2020 election? Was Jan. 6 an insurrection? — I found that unsustainable.” As for those questioning why it took so long to question Fox News as a "news" outlet, he responded: “Some people might have drawn the line earlier, or at a different point...I think Fox has changed over the course of the last year and a half. But I can certainly understand where somebody would say, ‘Gee, you were a slow learner, Chris.’”
ENTERTAINMENT
