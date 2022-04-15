Big Rapids students perform at state Solo and Ensemble Festival
BIG RAPIDS — This past weekend, the Big Rapids High School Choirs hosted MSVMA (Michigan State Vocal Music Association) State Solo and Ensemble Festival.
Schools from over 20 districts came to Big Rapids High School to sing in both small groups and solos for adjudication. Three Big Rapids students, Alek Lipar, Katie McLeod and Madyson Turner, participated as soloists and earned first division ratings — the highest score possible.
Comments / 0