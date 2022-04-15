ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Medical Report: One-third of accountants admit to severe stress

By Dr Brian Mc Donough
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Tax season can be stressful for many of us, but there is one group that gets hit harder than any other.

If you are in those final stages of preparing taxes, you don’t need a medical report to tell you it can be stressful. But there is one group of people who experience a tremendous amount of stress this time of year: accountants.

There is a combination of a tremendous volume of work, clients who are stressed, and often angry. According to the Chartered Accountants Benevolent Association, one-third of accountants admit to severe stress, and almost 20% have been forced to take time off because of stress.

One final statistic: Four out of 10 have considered resigning

