Minneapolis, MN

Red Sox start 4-game series with the Twins

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Minnesota Twins (1-4) vs. Boston Red Sox (3-3)

Boston; Friday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, four strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (0-1, 6.35 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -124, Twins +104; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Minnesota Twins to begin a four-game series.

Boston had a 92-70 record overall and a 49-32 record at home last season. The Red Sox pitching staff averaged 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.6 runs per game in the 2021 season.

Minnesota went 73-89 overall and 35-46 on the road a season ago. The Twins averaged 8.1 hits per game in the 2021 season with 3.2 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), Josh Taylor: 10-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jorge Alcala: 10-Day IL (elbow), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Check Out Jerry Remy Commemorative Patches Given To Red Sox Media

The Boston Red Sox continue to honor the memory of longtime legendary broadcaster and former player Jerry Remy. Prior to Boston’s home opener Friday against the Minnesota Twins, members of the media were given a commemorative patch in dedication of the lasting impact Remy made on the organization. “On...
Red Sox Will Wear Yellow ‘City Connect’ Uniforms During Homestand

The Boston Red Sox will debut at Fenway Park on Friday, but their classic home uniforms quickly will return to the closet. The Red Sox on Thursday revealed the team will wear its yellow and blue “City Connect” uniforms during the first homestand of the season. They will wear the jerseys in games scheduled for Saturday and Saturday against the Minnesota Twins. The Boston Marathon-inspired fits will return to the closet for Marathon Monday, however, as the team will don its traditional “Boston” jersey for the matinee.
Orioles bring 1-0 series advantage over Yankees into game 2

LINE: Yankees -189, Orioles +162; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles bring a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the New York Yankees. Baltimore went 52-110 overall and 27-54 in home games last season. The Orioles scored 4.1 runs per game while giving up 5.9 in the 2021 season.
Bucks downplay dominance of Bulls as teams meet in playoffs

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The defending champion Milwaukee Bucks are downplaying their recent domination of the Chicago Bulls as they open the playoff portion of their title defense. Milwaukee, the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, has won 16 of its last 17 meetings with the sixth-seeded Bulls heading into their first-round series beginning Sunday at Fiserv Forum. The Bulls’ lone victory came in the 2020-21 regular-season finale, when the Bucks rested all their starters.
Christian Arroyo on Red Sox bench Friday afternoon

Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's series opener against right-hander Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins. Xander Bogaerts is returning to the lineup and replacing Arroyo at shortstop. numberFire’s models project Bogaerts for 11.2 FanDuel points on Friday, and he has...
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

