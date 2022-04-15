ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mariners host the Astros in first of 3-game series

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Houston Astros (4-2) vs. Seattle Mariners (3-3)

Seattle; Friday, 9:42 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jake Odorizzi (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, two strikeouts); Mariners: Marco Gonzales (0-1, 9.00 ERA, 4.00 WHIP, one strikeout)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -129, Mariners +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners open a three-game series at home against the Houston Astros on Friday.

Seattle had a 90-72 record overall and a 46-35 record in home games last season. The Mariners slugged .385 with a .303 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.

Houston went 95-67 overall and 44-37 on the road last season. The Astros scored 5.3 runs per game while allowing 4.1 last season.

INJURIES: Mariners: Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sergio Romo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan White: 10-Day IL (sports hernia), Ken Giles: 10-Day IL (finger)

Astros: Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-Day IL (forearm), Taylor Jones: 10-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Mariners’ Infield Experiences Disaster Of Inning Vs. White Sox

Thursday’s fifth inning played out like a reoccurring nightmare for Seattle Mariners’ infielders. The Chicago White Sox hit three high pop-ups that stayed in the infield, but with the winds whipping Thursday afternoon at Chicago’s Guaranteed Rate Field — with gusts up to 55 mph, per Action Network — it was anything but routine plays for the Mariners.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
Reuters

Jonah Heim, Rangers slam Shohei Ohtani, Angels

Jonah Heim, a backup catcher batting in the No. 9 spot, had three hits and a career-high five RBIs to propel the Texas Rangers to a 10-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night in Arlington, Texas. One of those hits was a grand slam off Angels starter...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Jose Siri in Astros' Friday lineup

Houston Astros outfielder Jose Siri is starting Friday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Siri is getting the nod in center field, batting sixth in the order versus Mariners starter Marco Gonzales. In 13 plate appearances this season, Siri has a .455 batting average with a 1.357 OPS,...
HOUSTON, TX
Reuters

Marco Gonzales' strong outing helps Mariners bury Astros

Marco Gonzales pitched seven strong innings and Adam Frazier had four hits and four RBIs as the Seattle Mariners won their sixth straight home opener and ninth in the past 10 seasons, defeating the Houston Astros 11-1 Friday night. Eugenio Suarez added a two-run homer in the eighth inning to...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Gonzales
Person
Sergio Romo
Person
Ken Giles
Person
Lance Mccullers Jr.
Person
Casey Sadler
Person
Jake Odorizzi
Person
Lance Mccullers
ESPN

San Diego Padres host the Atlanta Braves Saturday

LINE: Padres -110, Braves -110; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres face the Atlanta Braves on Saturday. San Diego had a 79-83 record overall and a 45-36 record at home last season. The Padres slugged .401 with a .321 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

White Sox Fall to Mariners 5-1 on Gusty Day in Chicago

The Chicago White Sox looked to complete a three-game sweep at home vs the Seattle Mariners. The good guys showed a combination of good pitching from their starting staff and bullpen and some thunderous home runs and timely hitting. Coupled together, that was a recipe for either two or three wins.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Abraham Toro hitting sixth in Mariners' Saturday lineup against Houston

Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is starting in Saturday's contest against the Houston Astros. Toro will start against his former team after Eugenio Suarez was picked as today's designated hitter, Jarred Kelenic was shifted to right, and Mitch Haniger was rested. In a matchup against right-hander Justin Verlander, our models...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Era#Astros 129#The Seattle Mariners#The Houston Astros#Data Skrive#Sportradar
The Associated Press

Ebobisse 2 goals, Earthquakes draw Nashville 2-2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jeremy Ebobisse scored the equalizer for the San Jose Earthquakes in a 2-2 draw with Nashville on Saturday. Ebobisse’s game-tying goal came in the 72nd minute for the Earthquakes (0-4-3). Jan Gregus had an assist on the goal. Ebobisse scored all of the Earthquakes’ goals in the game.
SAN JOSE, CA
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Friday: Frazier, Gonzales lead M's past Astros 11-1 in home opener

SEATTLE (AP) — Marco Gonzales took great pleasure in shutting down one of the teams that's provided him headaches in the past before a sold-out home crowd. Adam Frazier's first impression to those same fans was just as memorable. Gonzales rebounded from a rocky first start to throw seven...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

854K+
Followers
416K+
Post
386M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy