ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Blue Jays begin 3-game series with the Athletics

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Oakland Athletics (3-3) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (4-3)

Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Daulton Jefferies (1-0, .00 ERA, .80 WHIP, two strikeouts); Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (0-0, 9.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, zero strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -205, Athletics +172; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays start a three-game series at home against the Oakland Athletics on Friday.

Toronto went 91-71 overall and 47-34 at home last season. The Blue Jays averaged 3.5 extra base hits per game, including 1.6 home runs.

Oakland had an 86-76 record overall and a 43-38 record on the road last season. The Athletics averaged 7.9 hits per game last season while batting a collective .238.

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Borucki: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

Athletics: Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique), James Kaprielian: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Mariners’ Infield Experiences Disaster Of Inning Vs. White Sox

Thursday’s fifth inning played out like a reoccurring nightmare for Seattle Mariners’ infielders. The Chicago White Sox hit three high pop-ups that stayed in the infield, but with the winds whipping Thursday afternoon at Chicago’s Guaranteed Rate Field — with gusts up to 55 mph, per Action Network — it was anything but routine plays for the Mariners.
SEATTLE, WA
MLive.com

Tigers place Casey Mize on injured list; young outfielder activated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Detroit Tigers have placed starting pitcher Casey Mize on the 10-day injured list after he experienced elbow soreness following his start on Thursday night. Mize will miss at least one start while he is evaluated. The Tigers are viewing it as a precautionary measure at...
DETROIT, MI
NESN

Toronto Blue Jays OF George Springer Out of Today's Lineup

George Springer isn’t in the starting lineup for the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, BaseballPress.com reports. No injury is being reported here as it seems to be just a normal day off for Springer, who has started the first eight games of the season for the Jays. Bradley Zimmer will start in center field and bat ninth in place of Springer.
MLB
numberfire.com

Stephen Piscotty sitting Thursday afternoon for Oakland

Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Josh Fleming and the Tampa Bay Rays. Piscotty is taking a seat for the second time through seven games. Billy McKinney is returning to the lineup to replace Piscotty in right field and bat fifth.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Sports
City
Ross, CA
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
Reuters

Jonah Heim, Rangers slam Shohei Ohtani, Angels

Jonah Heim, a backup catcher batting in the No. 9 spot, had three hits and a career-high five RBIs to propel the Texas Rangers to a 10-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night in Arlington, Texas. One of those hits was a grand slam off Angels starter...
ANAHEIM, CA
The Associated Press

Miami hosts Atlanta to begin playoffs

Atlanta Hawks (43-39, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (53-29, first in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -6.5; over/under is 216.5. EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Heat host first series matchup. BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat host the Atlanta Hawks to begin the Eastern Conference first round....
MIAMI, FL
ESPN

Toronto Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez put on IL with oblique injury

NEW YORK -- Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left oblique strain. Hernandez was pulled from Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Yankees with left side discomfort, and an MRI revealed the strain. "You never know with obliques but I don't...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Kaprielian
Person
Danny Jansen
Person
Skye Bolt
Person
Ryan Borucki
Person
Nate Pearson
Person
Deolis Guerra
ESPN

San Diego Padres host the Atlanta Braves Saturday

LINE: Padres -110, Braves -110; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres face the Atlanta Braves on Saturday. San Diego had a 79-83 record overall and a 45-36 record at home last season. The Padres slugged .401 with a .321 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Reuters

Marco Gonzales' strong outing helps Mariners bury Astros

Marco Gonzales pitched seven strong innings and Adam Frazier had four hits and four RBIs as the Seattle Mariners won their sixth straight home opener and ninth in the past 10 seasons, defeating the Houston Astros 11-1 Friday night. Eugenio Suarez added a two-run homer in the eighth inning to...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Seth Brown not in Athletics' Saturday lineup

Oakland Athletics infielder Seth Brown is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Brown is being replaced in right field by Drew Jackson versus Blue Jays starter Hyun-Jin Ryu. In 28 plate appearances this season, Brown has a .200 batting average with a .726 OPS, 2...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Era#Blue Jays 205#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Oakland Athletics#The Blue Jays#Data Skrive#Sportradar
The Associated Press

Bucks downplay dominance of Bulls as teams meet in playoffs

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The defending champion Milwaukee Bucks are downplaying their recent domination of the Chicago Bulls as they open the playoff portion of their title defense. Milwaukee, the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, has won 16 of its last 17 meetings with the sixth-seeded Bulls heading into their first-round series beginning Sunday at Fiserv Forum. The Bulls’ lone victory came in the 2020-21 regular-season finale, when the Bucks rested all their starters.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Chris Bassitt Cruises, Offense Erupts For 10 Runs In Mets' Home Opener

NEW YORK -- Friday was filled with a series of events at Citi Field from the unveiling of the Tom Seaver Statue to three positive COVID-19 tests in the clubhouse - oh yeah, and there was a baseball game to be played. Starting pitcher Chris Bassitt took the mound against...
MLB
The Associated Press

Blues beat Wild 6-5 in OT to wrap up playoff spot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brayden Schenn scored 56 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues wrapped up a playoff spot, beating the Minnesota Wild 6-5 on Saturday for their season-high eighth straight victory. Vladimir Tarasenko, Ivan Barbashev, David Perron, Brandon Saad and Pavel Buchnevich scored in regulation and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

854K+
Followers
416K+
Post
386M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy