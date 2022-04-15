Rays visit the White Sox to start 3-game series

Tampa Bay Rays (4-2) vs. Chicago White Sox (4-2)

Chicago; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, three strikeouts); White Sox: Dylan Cease (1-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -141, Rays +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Tampa Bay Rays to open a three-game series.

Chicago had a 93-69 record overall and a 53-28 record at home last season. The White Sox batted .256 as a team in the 2021 season with a .758 OPS.

Tampa Bay went 100-62 overall and 48-33 on the road last season. The Rays pitching staff put up a 3.67 ERA collectively last season while averaging 9.2 strikeouts and 2.7 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: White Sox: Eloy Jimenez: day-to-day (ankle), Josh Harrison: day-to-day (back), A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Giolito: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Ryan Burr: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 10-Day IL (biceps), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Rays: Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Yarbrough: 10-Day IL (groin), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Shane Baz: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.