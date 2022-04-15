ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Rays visit the White Sox to start 3-game series

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Tampa Bay Rays (4-2) vs. Chicago White Sox (4-2)

Chicago; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, three strikeouts); White Sox: Dylan Cease (1-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -141, Rays +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Tampa Bay Rays to open a three-game series.

Chicago had a 93-69 record overall and a 53-28 record at home last season. The White Sox batted .256 as a team in the 2021 season with a .758 OPS.

Tampa Bay went 100-62 overall and 48-33 on the road last season. The Rays pitching staff put up a 3.67 ERA collectively last season while averaging 9.2 strikeouts and 2.7 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: White Sox: Eloy Jimenez: day-to-day (ankle), Josh Harrison: day-to-day (back), A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Giolito: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Ryan Burr: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 10-Day IL (biceps), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Rays: Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Yarbrough: 10-Day IL (groin), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Shane Baz: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Rays ask Corey Kluber to continue his success vs. White Sox

If nothing else, the Tampa Bay Rays have one thing going for them as they head into a Saturday afternoon road game against the Chicago White Sox. On the surface, the Rays hold a big advantage in the pitching matchup. Tampa Bay right-hander Corey Kluber has a strong history against the White Sox, and the rest of the American League Central, for that matter.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Colin Moran starting in Cincinnati's Thursday lineup against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds infielder Colin Moran is batting ninth in Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Moran will handle designated hitting responsibilities after Mike Moustakas was shifted to third base and Brandon Drury was rested. In a matchup against right-hander Walker Buehler, our models project Moran to score 6.2 FanDuel...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

White Sox Provide Injury Update on Eloy Jimenez

The Chicago White Sox can’t catch a break on the injury front this year. Already without several mainstays, left fielder Eloy Jimenez exited Wednesday’s game early after fouling a ball off his ankle. He departed with left ankle soreness and underwent x-rays. The results came back negative and the White Sox have deemed Jimenez day-to-day with a left ankle bruise.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

White Sox to Challenge No-Loss Streak of Rays' Drew Rasmussen

White Sox to challenge no-loss streak of Rays' Drew Rasmussen originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Drew Rasmussen hopes to extend his career-long streak of starts without a loss when he takes the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays in the opener of a three-game road series against the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
FOX Sports

Milwaukee Brewers play the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday

LINE: Brewers -120, Cardinals +100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday. Milwaukee went 95-67 overall and 45-36 at home a season ago. The Brewers slugged .396 with a .317 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season. St....
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Chicago

White Sox Bullpen's Streak Ends in Loss to Mariners

Sox observations: Bullpen finally blinks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One day after heavy rains made their impact on the White Sox - Mariners series, the weather played a factor again. This time it was strong winds that had players looking silly. In fact, if not for the gusts, the White Sox would have been shut out on Thursday. The Mariners dropped three straight pop flies in the fifth inning, which gave the Sox their only run. That one run was far from enough, though, and the White Sox fell to 4-2. Next up, the South Siders finish their first homestand of the year with a three-game set against the Rays.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Cal Raleigh catching for Mariners against White Sox

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jimmy Lambert and the Chicago White Sox. Raleigh is replacing Tom Murphy at catcher and batting ninth. numberFire’s models project Raleigh for 7.0 FanDuel points on Thursday, and he has a $2,000 salary....
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Cubs bring 1-0 series lead over Rockies into game 2

LINE: Rockies -124, Cubs +104; over/under is 10 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs lead 1-0 in a four-game series with the Colorado Rockies. Colorado went 74-87 overall and 48-33 at home last season. The Rockies averaged 8.3 hits per game last season while batting a collective .249 and slugging .414.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoan Moncada
Person
Ryan Yarbrough
Person
Dylan Cease
Person
Garrett Crochet
Person
Shane Baz
Person
Yonny Chirinos
Person
Drew Rasmussen
Person
Lance Lynn
Person
Lucas Giolito
FOX Sports

Mariners play the Astros after Frazier's 4-hit game

LINE: Astros -156, Mariners +133; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners play the Houston Astros after Adam Frazier had four hits on Friday in an 11-1 win over the Astros. Seattle had a 90-72 record overall and a 46-35 record at home last season. The Mariners...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Ji-Man Choi in cleanup spot Friday for Rays

Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi is in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox. Choi was held out of the lineup on Thursday against a left-hander, but he is back on first base and batting cleanup on Friday. Yandy Diaz is batting fifth and shifting to third base in place of an idle Taylor Walls.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rays#The White Sox#The Chicago White Sox#The Tampa Bay Rays#Era
numberfire.com

Francisco Mejia sitting for Rays Saturday

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Mejia is being replaced behind the plate by Mike Zunino versus White Sox starter Michael Kopech. In 16 plate appearances this season, Mejia has a .333 batting average with...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Yardbarker

White Sox Fall to Mariners 5-1 on Gusty Day in Chicago

The Chicago White Sox looked to complete a three-game sweep at home vs the Seattle Mariners. The good guys showed a combination of good pitching from their starting staff and bullpen and some thunderous home runs and timely hitting. Coupled together, that was a recipe for either two or three wins.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

San Diego Padres host the Atlanta Braves Saturday

LINE: Padres -110, Braves -110; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres face the Atlanta Braves on Saturday. San Diego had a 79-83 record overall and a 45-36 record at home last season. The Padres slugged .401 with a .321 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Burger, Cease Power White Sox Past Rays to Open Weekend Series

The Chicago White Sox hosted the Tampa Bay Rays Friday night for the first of a three-game weekend set. Fans watching at home got their first taste of a Sox game on Apple TV+ to mostly negative reviews. On the diamond, Dylan Cease produced another strong outing and Jake Burger provided the offense as the White Sox took home a 3-2 win on another frigid April evening on the South Side.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
numberfire.com

Ji-Man Choi sitting Saturday for Rays

Tampa Bay Rays infielder/outfielder Ji-Man Choi is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Choi is being replaced at first base by Harold Ramirez versus White Sox starter Michael Kopech. In 25 plate appearances this season, Choi has a .526 batting average with...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Toronto Blue Jays and Oakland Athletics play in game 2 of series

LINE: Blue Jays -235, Athletics +190; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays face the Oakland Athletics, leading the series 1-0. Toronto had a 91-71 record overall and a 47-34 record at home last season. The Blue Jays slugged .466 with a .796 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.
OAKLAND, CA
FOX Sports

Realmuto leads Phillies against the Marlins after 4-hit outing

LINE: Marlins -120, Phillies +101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Miami Marlins after J.T. Realmuto had four hits against the Marlins on Thursday. Miami went 67-95 overall and 42-39 in home games a season ago. The Marlins batted .233 as a team...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

854K+
Followers
416K+
Post
386M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy