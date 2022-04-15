ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New City Commissioner Wants To Explore A PBSO Merger In Boynton Beach

As we've reported, some Boynton Beach leaders want to explore having PBSO take over law enforcement in the city.

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw says his agency has already merged with 12 other municipalities, with success.

"If you go back and you talk to all of the cities that we've merged with, all of them will tell you that their merger has resulted in lower crime rates, better service to the public and a more efficient agency."

One of those city leaders who wants to see how a merger might benefit Boynton and its residents is new City Commissioner Thomas Turkin.

"It does seem that we do have the ability to tap into more resources and different types of resources by merging with the Sheriff's Office."

He says some of his constituents have voiced public safety concerns...and he's voiced them as well...

"We had gunshots before a commission meeting a couple streets down from my home in Forest Park and that's the second time that we've had gunshots since I've started this campaign trail."

PBSO is working on a proposal that will be given to the city in a month or so. It's something commissioners will ultimately have the chance to vote on.

Boynton Beach would be the largest of the municipalities having their policing handled by the Sheriff's Office.

