ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Reds look to stop 3-game skid, take on the Dodgers

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cincinnati Reds (2-5) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (4-2)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (0-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, four strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (0-0, 3.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, three strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -247, Reds +202; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds, on a three-game losing streak, play the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles had a 106-56 record overall and a 58-23 record in home games last season. The Dodgers slugged .429 as a team last season with 3.1 extra base hits per game.

Cincinnati had an 83-79 record overall and a 39-42 record on the road last season. The Reds pitching staff averaged 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.7 runs per game in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Tommy Pham: day-to-day (wrist), Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lucas Sims: 10-Day IL (elbow), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Colin Moran starting in Cincinnati's Thursday lineup against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds infielder Colin Moran is batting ninth in Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Moran will handle designated hitting responsibilities after Mike Moustakas was shifted to third base and Brandon Drury was rested. In a matchup against right-hander Walker Buehler, our models project Moran to score 6.2 FanDuel...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS 58

Woodruff returns to form as Brewers defeat Cardinals 5-1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandon Woodruff threw five shutout innings and Omar Narváez homered and doubled as the Milwaukee Brewers opened their home schedule with a 5-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday afternoon. Woodruff struck out two and allowed just three hits and a walk to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Milwaukee Brewers play the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday

LINE: Brewers -120, Cardinals +100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday. Milwaukee went 95-67 overall and 45-36 at home a season ago. The Brewers slugged .396 with a .317 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season. St....
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
California Sports
numberfire.com

Garrett Stubbs catcher for Phillies on Friday

Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is batting eighth in Friday's contest against the Miami Marlins. Stubbs will start at catcher after J.T. Realmuto was given a breather against their division rivals. In a righty versus righty matchup against Pablo Lopez, our models project Stubbs to score 6.5 FanDuel points at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Gavin Lux operating second base for Dodgers on Friday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux is batting ninth in Friday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Lux will make his sixth appearance at second after Max Muncy was named Friday's designated hitter, Justin Turner was moved to third, and Hanser Alberto was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Vladimir Gutierrez,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Fans welcome Freeman in Dodgers' 9-3 win over Reds

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman stood on second base, removed his helmet, patted his heart with it and nodded his head in appreciation. The crowd of 52,995 was chanting “Freddie! Freddie!” for, of all things, a ground-rule double by the newest Dodger. “I usually don't get...
LOS ANGELES, CA
9&10 News

Royals host the Tigers on home losing streak

Detroit Tigers (4-4) vs. Kansas City Royals (2-5) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matt Manning (0-0, 1.50 ERA, .17 WHIP, two strikeouts); Royals: Kris Bubic (0-1, 67.50 ERA, 7.50 WHIP, zero strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -122, Tigers +102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucas Sims
Person
Justin Dunn
Person
Tommy Pham
Person
Tommy Kahnle
Person
Caleb Ferguson
Person
Donovan Solano
Person
Danny Duffy
FOX Sports

Mariners play the Astros after Frazier's 4-hit game

LINE: Astros -156, Mariners +133; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners play the Houston Astros after Adam Frazier had four hits on Friday in an 11-1 win over the Astros. Seattle had a 90-72 record overall and a 46-35 record at home last season. The Mariners...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Toronto Blue Jays and Oakland Athletics play in game 2 of series

LINE: Blue Jays -235, Athletics +190; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays face the Oakland Athletics, leading the series 1-0. Toronto had a 91-71 record overall and a 47-34 record at home last season. The Blue Jays slugged .466 with a .796 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cincinnati Reds#The Los Angeles Dodgers
FOX Sports

Realmuto leads Phillies against the Marlins after 4-hit outing

LINE: Marlins -120, Phillies +101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Miami Marlins after J.T. Realmuto had four hits against the Marlins on Thursday. Miami went 67-95 overall and 42-39 in home games a season ago. The Marlins batted .233 as a team...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Edwin Rios hitting fifth for Dodgers on Saturday night

Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Edwin Rios is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Rios will handle designated hitting duties after Max Muncy was shifted to second base, Gavin Lux was moved to left, Chris Taylor was chosen to play in right, and Mookie Betts was rested. In a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

854K+
Followers
416K+
Post
386M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy