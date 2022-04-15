ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewers play the Cardinals leading series 1-0

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

St. Louis Cardinals (3-2) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (4-3)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (0-0, 4.91 ERA, 2.18 WHIP, one strikeout); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (0-0, 6.75 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -154, Cardinals +131; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers bring a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Milwaukee went 95-67 overall and 45-36 in home games a season ago. The Brewers scored 4.6 runs per game while allowing 3.8 in the 2021 season.

St. Louis had a 90-72 record overall and a 45-36 record on the road last season. The Cardinals averaged eight hits per game last season while batting a collective .244 and slugging .412.

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (quadricep)

Cardinals: Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Yadier Molina behind Cardinals plate Thursday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is back in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers. Molina was held out of the previous lineup, but he is replacing Andrew Knizner behind the plate on Thursday and batting eighth. Knizner went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer and a walk in his start.
Woodruff returns to form as Brewers defeat Cardinals 5-1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandon Woodruff threw five shutout innings and Omar Narváez homered and doubled as the Milwaukee Brewers opened their home schedule with a 5-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday afternoon. Woodruff struck out two and allowed just three hits and a walk to...
Brewers announcers accuse St. Louis Cardinals of stealing signs

Milwaukee Brewers announcer Bill Schroeder accused the St. Louis Cardinals of stealing signs on Friday. The claim has little merit. Paranoia surrounds the game of baseball. Ever since the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal, other teams have been concerned that other teams are doing the same, and some players have gone on the record in recent seasons to suggest that has been the case.
Miles Mikolas pitches Cardinals past Brewers

EditorsNote: Corrected spelling of Arenado’s first name in 5th graf. Miles Mikolas took a one-hitter into the seventh inning and the St. Louis Cardinals jumped on Freddy Peralta early, pounding out a 10-1 victory over the host Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night. Mikolas (1-0) allowed only a single and...
Where the St. Louis Cardinals rank among MLB most valuable teams

The St. Louis Cardinals rank in the Top 10 among MLB most valuable teams and figure to get higher in future seasons. The St. Louis Cardinals are an iconic franchise. Their logo is recognizable among all baseball fans and their organizational history, which includes World Series championships and historic players such as Yadier Molina, Albert Pujols and Adam Wainwright, have helped them sustain a prolonged period of success.
Watch: Albert Pujols is clearly excited to be back with St. Louis Cardinals

Albert Pujols is clearly excited to be back with St. Louis Cardinals. Just take a look at this video of him laughing it up with his teammates. The Albert Pujols signing was made by the St. Louis Cardinals for a multitude of reasons. First, it was to add his bat to the lineup, specifically against left-handed pitchers, a role he thrived in with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
