KDKA Radio Editorial: Gun Violence

By Michael Spacciapolli
 3 days ago

At a meeting of concerned residents recently in Brookline, Mayor Ed Gainey says he is seeing something he did not think he would see.

More people standing up and talking about what they know.

That is important in fighting the rising number of fatal shootings, which are running ahead of last year’s pace.

Some community leaders want state lawmakers to increase funding for violence prevention.

They want a new law requiring stolen and missing guns to be reported.

Others continue to call for gun control.

But a trend of more Pittsburghers helping police by reporting suspicious activity, taking photos and recording video, especially of license plates is very encouraging.

We join the mayor in calling on residents to join the growing number of people who say something when they see something.

