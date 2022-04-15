ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

How to stay safe during tick season

By Stacy-Ann Gooden
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MRNpb_0fA7sUvc00

NEW YORK ( PIX11 ) — As temperatures heat up, so does the urge to explore the outdoors. But before venturing out, health experts say there is a growing concern for tick-borne diseases.

Ticks are commonly found in tall grass and wooded areas and can be carried by animals. Sandra Lee, CEO of New Jersey Labs, says a tick bite could lead to illnesses like Lyme disease, which can be detrimental to your health.

Symptoms can easily be confused with COVID-19 and can result in other lifelong health issues including chronic fatigue, joint pain and weakness, arthritis and a compromised immune system.

‘I want him to die’: Grandmother wants death penalty for man accused of killing her grandson

According to the CDC, fewer cases of tick bites were reported by state health departments during the pandemic. However, 50,865 cases of tick-borne disease were reported to the CDC in the U.S. in 2019. That’s why health experts say prevention is key.

Lee advises people have a test kit on hand, especially during tick season from April through October. She says Lyme disease is a year-long problem, but most people are infected during the height of tick season.

Check your clothing for ticks. Ticks may be carried into the house on clothing. Any ticks that are found should be removed. Tumble dry clothes in a dryer on high heat for ten minutes to kill ticks on dry clothing after you come indoors.

If the clothes are damp, additional time may be needed. If the clothes require washing first, hot water is recommended. Cold and medium temperature water will not kill ticks.

Also, examine gear and pets. Ticks can ride into the home on clothing and pets, then attach to a person later, so carefully examine pets, coats and daypacks.

Shower soon after being outdoors. Showering within two hours of coming indoors has been shown to reduce your risk of getting Lyme disease and may be effective in reducing the risk of other tick-borne diseases. Showering may help wash off unattached ticks and it’s a good opportunity to do a tick check.

Check your body for ticks after being outdoors. Conduct a full body check upon return from potentially tick-infested areas, including your own backyard. Use a hand-held or full-length mirror to view all parts of your body.

If Lyme disease is identified early enough, it can be successfully treated under a doctor’s supervision.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticks#Cdc#Lyme Disease#Clothing#Immune System#New Jersey Labs
verywellhealth.com

What Causes Thick Toenails and How to Treat Them

Toenails are naturally thick to protect the tops of your toes. Sometimes, however, they become abnormally thick and can be a cosmetic issue for some people, especially if they become discolored. It is natural for toenails to get thicker with age, but thick toenails may be caused by other factors,...
SKIN CARE
One Green Planet

6 Drinks That Can Help You Fall Asleep Easier

Are you getting enough sleep? A good night’s sleep is an essential component of health. However, it is often overlooked since getting those eight full hours each night does not always come easy. Most experts recommend that the average adult get between seven to nine hours of sleep per night. Still, a December 2013 Gallup poll found that 40 percent of Americans regularly only get six hours or less of sleep daily. Fortunately, there are a variety of sleep-inducing drinks that can help you fall asleep easier. From warm almond milk to chamomile tea, there’s no shortage of beverages that can help you catch some z’s.
LIFESTYLE
Who What Wear

11 Foods That Will Get Your Gut Health Back on Track

When it comes to gut health, you probably know by now that it's important. And if you didn't, well, now you do. The state of your gut affects so many different parts and systems of your body, not only your digestive system but also your mental health, skin, immune system, and more. So yeah, you want to make sure your gut is in good shape.
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
KRQE News 13

Best allergy medicine for dogs

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Dogs have allergies too, you know. They have itchy eyes and skin and sneeze just like us. With some dogs it can be so severe they require a prescription, but most are just fine with an over-the-counter solution. There are a few types of medication that can be most beneficial depending on your dog’s situation.
ANIMALS
UPMATTERS

DNR suggests skipping the bird feeder this year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Following the detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Menominee County, wildlife officials are making suggestions to help prevent the spread of the virus. According to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), HPAI is a highly contagious virus that can be...
DogTime

8 Natural Remedies For Dogs With Seasonal Allergies

If your dog suffers seasonal allergies, and you want to use natural remedies instead of steroids or medications, there are several options available. The post 8 Natural Remedies For Dogs With Seasonal Allergies appeared first on DogTime.
ANIMALS
LIVESTRONG.com

Want to Age Well? Do This Every Night Before Bed

While many people prioritize exercise for good health, we often overlook a regular stretching practice. But if you're treating stretching like an afterthought, you're missing out on all the big body benefits that it can bring, particularly for healthy aging. Yep, stretching — especially before bed — is a boon...
WORKOUTS
shefinds

Experts Say To Avoid This High-Fat Food At All Costs—It’s So Bad For Your Overall Health

For a long time, the health industry celebrated low fat diets and marketed them as the key to weight loss. However, a common misconception is that all fat is bad for you—on the contrary, your body needs fats to sustain. The key is knowing the difference between “healthy” and “unhealthy” fats. “Healthy fats assist our bodies in building healthy cells and regulating hormones. They also help with the absorption of certain fat-soluble vitamins which ultimately help boost your immunity and maintain strong bones and healthy skin.” Says Jennifer Jacobs, an NASM certified fitness-nutrition specialist and Beachbody supertrainer. These good fats, monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, can be found in foods like avocado, salmon, nuts, nut butters, and vegetable oils.
WEIGHT LOSS
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy