It was a weekend of yet more drama and excitement across European soccer's top leagues as Real Madrid moved (dramatically) closer to clinching LaLiga, Paris Saint-Germain closed on yet another Ligue 1 crown, Liverpool bested Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinals and Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick for Manchester United in a game that showed all of their worst qualities (and included a fan protest).

