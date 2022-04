NEW YORK - Friday marked 75 years since Jackie Robinson broke Major League Baseball's color barrier.As CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported, baseball greats gathered in Times Square to celebrate Robinson, a legendary player who paved the way for them and countless others."If it wasn't for him, maybe my dad would have never played. Maybe I would have never played," Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. said."Seventy-five years ago today, in Brooklyn, New York, nine miles from here, he broke the color barrier," said Harold Reynolds.Robinson debuted for the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947, a day that changed baseball and the...

3 DAYS AGO