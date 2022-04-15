ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

What are Fayetteville’s big issues this election season? Tell us.

By The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago

The mayor and members of the Fayetteville City Council all face election challenges — for most of them it includes a contested primary scheduled for May 17.

Thirty-five challengers and incumbents are throwing their hats in the ring for mayor and nine district seats. The mayor’s race and districts 2,3,6 and 9 each have four or more candidates.

More: FTCC, Observer and Greater Fayetteville Chamber to host City Council candidate forums

There are lots of choices. The Fayetteville Observer and fayoberver.com have two ways to help you sort through them, in addition to our ongoing candidate profiles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11IYKK_0fA7pfiw00

First, is a City Council candidates forum, scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. on April 26 and 27 at Fayetteville Technical Community College.

The Observer is partnering for the event with FTCC and the Greater Fayetteville Chamber. Early voting for the primary begins on April 28.

More: Fayetteville Observer Forum: Readers disagree over Gov. Cooper endorsement in Cumberland race

Second, the Observer will publish a voting guide that includes the races for City Council; Cumberland County Board of Commissioners;  sheriff; state house and senate; and district court judges. For the guide, the candidates each responded to questions about the issues and their leadership style.

This year’s council election could be pivotal as the city deals with issues that include crime; parks and recreation expansion; potential high costs for storm water maintenance; the future of the controversial Market House downtown; and future development amid an economic landscape altered by COVID-19.

Huge savings: $1 for 6 months

Subscribe today to support local journalism and enjoy unlimited digital access including videos, apps, sports news, and more. Special introductory offer for new subscribers only.

More: U.S. House District 7: Congressional race in SE North Carolina has a Wilmington tilt

We would like your thoughts. What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the city of Fayetteville right now? What are you looking for in a council member or mayor when it comes to dealing with that issue and other matters that come before the council?

Share your comments online or in the form above or send an email to eletters@fayobserver.com, subject line: Observer Forum. You can also comment in the Facebook group “Community Conversations With Myron.”

We plan to publish a selection of responses.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: What are Fayetteville’s big issues this election season? Tell us.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Government
WFMZ-TV Online

What if 'Big Blue Shift' late in elections is legal?

To question the legitimacy and fairness of recent U.S. elections is to be attacked as a probable "Russian asset" out to undermine democracy or, at best, a kook. But many voters notice something strange happening. Scholars who study elections have noticed a peculiar trend developing in the last couple of decades: Late-arriving and late-counted ballots skew Democrat blue. As Election Night drags on, the pace of Republican votes slows and in the wee hours Democratic votes gain momentum. Political scientists call it the Big Blue Shift.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene sees first fundraising loss

The campaign committee for Marjorie Taylor Greene has reported its first net loss since she was elected, according to its most recent filing with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).On Friday a $314,000 deficit over the first three months of 2022 was reported and previous contribution totals were revised down by more than $100,000, The Daily Beast was first to report. Rep. Greene’s committee, Greene for Congress, is known as one of the top fundraisers in the House. However it spent $1.38million in the first quarter of 2022, but only took in $1.06m in donations.There are three sizable increases in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Polarbear

Gov. Wolf: Pennsylvanians to receive $2,000 stimulus checks as per new plan

Pennsylvania residents will receive checks up to $2,000 per household to offset steep prices for fuel and raging inflation. The state governor Tom Wolf has proposed using $500 million from the American Rescue Plan to give direct payments to families. Households with an income of $80,000 or less would be eligible for the checks if the proposal is passed by General Assembly.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Ftcc#Fayoberver Com#Senate
The Richmond Observer

N.C. Wildlife Commission executive director invokes emergency powers

RALEIGH — N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s Executive Director Cameron Ingram announced today that he has invoked Emergency Powers to activate a localized response plan to assist with the detection and isolation of Chronic Wasting Disease in Yadkin and Surry counties and the surrounding areas. The decision was made in consultation with Gov. Roy Cooper and State Veterinarian Dr. Michael Martin.
RALEIGH, NC
Axios Charlotte

North Carolina’s never-ending state of emergency

Lawmakers and state officials are at odds over who’s responsible for taking the next step toward ending North Carolina’s COVID-19 state of emergency. The intrigue: Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper made the emergency declaration in March 2020. For at least the past year, Republican lawmakers have repeatedly asked him to lift it, saying there is no […] The post North Carolina’s never-ending state of emergency appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
652K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fayetteville, NC from The Fayetteville Observer.

 http://fayobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy