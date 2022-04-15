ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Gusty Winds for this Friday

By Craig Flint, TOM DIVECCHIO
yourerie
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWind advisory in effect for this afternoon and early evening for most of Erie/Crawford...

www.yourerie.com

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

Gusty winds, cooler temperatures headed to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A storm system will be bringing some significant changes to the state Sunday. The biggest impact will be gusty winds. Areas in western Arizona along the Colorado River will have very windy conditions, with 50 mph or more wind gusts. Some portions of the high country are under a High Wind Warning through Monday night, including Prescott, Window Rock, and Show Low.
PHOENIX, AZ
SFist

Tuesday Morning Topline: Heatwave Begins With Gusty Winds

A heatwave is descending over the Bay Area that's going to bring temperatures that are 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. A ridge of high pressure was also causing majorly gusty winds Tuesday morning, some gusts as high as 75 miles per hour on Mount Saint Helena. [CBS SF]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
New York State
City
Ohio Township, PA
City
Erie, PA
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Gusty winds, increased fire danger and chilly temps

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. Below-normal, but dry over the next few days. Warming up and tracking storms by the end of the week. A chilly start on this Sunday, with high temperatures warming to the low and mid 50s. That almost 10 degrees below-normal for this time of year. A few clouds will build in as the day progresses. It will be on the windy side once again. Winds will be out of the west and northwest at 15-20 mph, with higher gusts.
ENVIRONMENT
KTUL

Rain moves out of Green Country, gusty winds stick around

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Early morning showers are possible for Wednesday, but the sun will reappear by the afternoon. It will be partly sunny today with a high near 53. Winds out of the northwest will be 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 25. Tonight, it...
ENVIRONMENT
GreenwichTime

Few power outages reported as rain, gusty winds hit CT

Gusty winds, rain and a possible thunderstorm are in the forecast for Connecticut on Thursday, the National Weather Service said. The latest forecast indicates rain showers and possibly a thunderstorm are likely for Connecticut, mainly before late afternoon. Rain and thunderstorms are likely again in the evening. The temperature will reach highs in the low-50s, with wind between 15 and 18 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph are possible and up to half an inch of rain is expected to fall.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western New York
WJCL

Sunshine returns...gusty winds expected

Goodbye rain and hello sunshine! A stretch of dry weather takes hold on Friday which should continue through early next week. The weather forecast the next few days will be centered around temperatures and gusty winds. Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast on Friday. If you have outdoor plans...
ENVIRONMENT
yourerie

Winter is not done yet!

Approaching frontal system will set off rain showers today, which will go to wet snow. This wet snow will continue tonight into tomorrow. Snow will mix with rain in Erie, and less than an inch overall for downtown from late afternoon to tomorrow. In the snow belts, though, may get a coating to an inch on the grassy areas today, a couple of inches tonight, and another 1-3″ tomorrow. Winter Weather Advisory for Warren county for now. More may be added later today. The weather warms up nicely after tomorrow. Temps into the 60s by Thursday. Get complete updates at www.yourerie.com/weather.
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Power 93.7 WBLK

Over A Foot Of Snow Expected In New York State

A massive Nor'Easter will impact much of New York state over the next 24 hours and it will bring plenty of snow with it as well. This massive snowstorm is expected to impact much of New York in the south and east and some areas could get up to a foot of snow from this storm.
OSWEGO, NY
SuperTalk 1270

Another Snow Event(s) Possible For North Dakota This Week

Final snowfall totals from this past week's three-day snowstorm have been released by the National Weather Service in Bismarck. They include:. Bismarck had 18.3 inches of snow. Minot 36.0 inches of snow and they received another 10 inches yesterday. Regent 20.0 inches of snow. Dickinson had 29.2 inches of snow.
BISMARCK, ND
yourerie

Everything you need to deal with spring showers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Spring brings sunshine, blooms and plenty of rain. If you live in one of many areas experiencing drizzles — or downpours — right now, it’s a good idea to invest in rain gear to deal with spring showers.
ENVIRONMENT
yourerie

New CD collection from Frank Zappa has strong ties to Erie

New CD collection from Frank Zappa has strong ties …. Manhunt underway after Georgia coroner finds his …. What’s Cooking: Spring Medley & Deviled Eggs (Easter …. What’s Cooking: Spring Medley & Deviled Eggs (Easter …. Jake Corman to drop out of Pennsylvania Governor’s …. Eagle’s Nest...
ERIE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy