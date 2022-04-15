Gusty Winds for this Friday

Approaching frontal system will set off rain showers today, which will go to wet snow. This wet snow will continue tonight into tomorrow. Snow will mix with rain in Erie, and less than an inch overall for downtown from late afternoon to tomorrow. In the snow belts, though, may get a coating to an inch on the grassy areas today, a couple of inches tonight, and another 1-3″ tomorrow. Winter Weather Advisory for Warren county for now. More may be added later today. The weather warms up nicely after tomorrow. Temps into the 60s by Thursday. Get complete updates at www.yourerie.com/weather.

ERIE, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO