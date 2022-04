Almost as soon as technologists invented robots to haul groceries or burritos to people’s doors, the arguments over sidewalks started. Officials in San Francisco, which is a testing lab for many new technologies, worried that interactions with the robots could hurt older people, children or those with disabilities. About a year ago, Pennsylvania headed off city-by-city restrictions and gave sidewalk-roaming delivery robots, which look like beer coolers on wheels, the same rights as pedestrians. Officials in Kirkland, Washington, recently put on hold permits for Amazon’s experimental package delivery robots and are asking whether the company should pay fees for using sidewalk space.

