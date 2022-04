Mark Wahlberg had a difficult time filming his forthcoming film, Father Stu. In the movie, Wahlberg stars as Stuart Long, an amateur boxer who, following a career-ending injury, moves to LA in search of fame and fortune. While working as a supermarket clerk, Long meets Carmen (Teresa Ruiz), a Sunday school teacher who does not care about his bad-boy charm. Doing whatever it takes to win her over, the longtime agnostic begins attending church services to impress her. But when a motorcycle accident leaves Long wondering if he can use his second chance to help others, he quickly discovers he is destined to be a priest. Transforming into a boxer figure for the film was not an easy task. In fact, Wahlberg says gaining weight "really took a toll on me."

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 6 DAYS AGO