'No more silence': Somersworth High students speak out on sexual assault

SOMERSWORTH — Megan Burgess used her voice Thursday, speaking up for those who may feel silenced.

She helped lead about 100 Somersworth High School students who walked out of school at 10:15 a.m. to raise awareness about sexual assault — with the support of their principal.

“You might not know this but one of every four girls around you right now and one of every 6 boys, so under the age of 18, are survivors and they are getting through this every day," Burgess said, surrounded by students outside the school. "We were all taught in middle school how not to be assaulted instead of how not to assault. We were given a list of different ways to say no; we studied them but they weren’t enough."

Burgess called it "heartbreaking" when stating a sexual assault happens every 107 seconds in the United States.

SHS PrinicIpal Chris Tebo said the walkout was organized by students after a presentation from Haven in the school about sexual assault. The nonprofit works to prevent sexual and domestic violence and support survivors.

“I’m really proud of these students," Tebo said. "They wanted to do more. There will also be a sexual abuse awareness day next week organized by these kids.”

Burgess worked with co-organizer Elena Henschel on Thursday's event. She said the goal was to get the message out as widely as possible.

"The problem is treated like it’s within the victim but in reality it’s upon the assaulter," Burgess said. "So we’re doing this to call upon the world to not teach their children how not to be assaulted but to educate their sons and daughters to not assault. Victims receive years worth of trauma and blame.”

Henschel added, “We all interrupted our day today to bring awareness to this issue. But this is nothing compared to the interruptions survivors receive upon their everyday lives. This is not an excuse to get out of class. This is a movement. We’re doing this because survivors are told to minimize the impacts of their activism against further assaults. The world refuses to recognize the impacts this problem has on survivors every day, including at school. This is a real problem affecting real people within this school."

Students punctuated the walkout by marching around the school, chanting, "Stop the violence, no more silence!"