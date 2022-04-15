ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allergy season is here, and a mask is no match for allergens, doctors say

By Karen Dandurant, Fosters Daily Democrat
 3 days ago
PORTSMOUTH — Death, taxes and allergy season can all be counted on as inevitable.

Wearing masks helps to protect many people from the COVID-19 virus with the added bonus of some protection against the flu. A new school of thought that continuing to wear the masks will help with allergies is just not true for the most part, according to local doctors.

"I guess it could help certain people, in certain scenarios," said Dr. Brendan Murphy, a family practitioner at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital. "If people had allergies to dust and wore one while dusting, or if they have a grass allergy and wear it mowing the lawn, then it might offer some relief. But for most seasonal allergens, the mask is not a practical solution."

Guidance offered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says masks may block some of the larger pollen particulates in the air, but will likely not help with all the smaller particles.

"I think it depends on the type of mask, too," said Kendra Cline, APRN at Somersworth Primary Care, part of Appledore Medical Group, practicing at Frisbie Memorial Hospital. "A simple cloth mask is unlikely to make a difference. A surgical grade mask, like an N95 or a KN95, may prevent some particulates passing through. But unless you want to wear that mask 24 hours a day, wherever you go, you will probably still get allergies if you are prone to them."

According to the CDC, pollen exposure can trigger various allergic reactions, including symptoms of hay fever. Hay fever, also known as allergic rhinitis, occurs when allergens like pollen enter your body and your immune system mistakenly identifies them as a threat. If you have allergic rhinitis, your body then responds to the allergen by releasing chemicals that can cause symptoms in the nose. Symptoms of allergic rhinitis can occur during certain seasons or year-round, depending on the allergen, and affect as many as 60 million people per year in the United States. Symptoms from allergic rhinitis include sneezing, runny nose and congestion.

Pollen exposure can also trigger symptoms of allergic conjunctivitis. Allergic conjunctivitis is the inflammation of the lining of the eye (conjunctiva) due to exposure to allergens like those in pollen. The CDC says allergic conjunctivitis is found in up to 30% of the general population and as many as 7 out of 10 patients with allergic rhinitis. Symptoms from allergic conjunctivitis include red, watery or itchy eyes.

'She loved every minute of it':Dover reading teacher Elaine Langer dies at 56

Murphy said New England is already beginning to see signs of spring allergies. He said weather can impact the severity of allergy season.

"How dry or how wet, as we saw last summer, makes a difference in how bad allergies will be," he said. "Plants are starting to bloom and pollen will become more prevalent in the next couple of weeks. People with allergies will start having symptoms, mainly runny nose, cough and itchy throats. Right now, we are seeing a lot of mold allergies, but pollen and grass allergies once they come will stick around through the spring and summer."

Those with longtime allergies know this instinctively.

"Ragweeds, molds, and grasses are definitely starting," Cline said. "They will all be in the air. We will see pollen on our cars. It has been wet so we will see more molds this year, like moss on the ground as it was so saturated early."

Blooming flowers, more grass to cut, more pollen, and we will be looking for relief.

Over-the-counter remedies like Flonase and Nasonex can help to relieve symptoms. Murphy said products like Claritin and Zyrtec can help and allergy sufferers should take those daily during the season.

Murphy said there are not a lot of prescriptions for hard-core allergy sufferers.

"Still, if you are having a hard time, talk with your doctor," he said. "There are some things we can try. Your doctor might suggest seeing an allergist, to better pinpoint what the source of the allergy is."

Cline said everyone's allergies are different. She said it is worth getting tested because knowing exactly what you are allergic to can help efforts to minimize symptoms.

"Kids do not develop allergies until they are 1 or 2," she said. "That's why the school of thought has changed. Now we try to introduce foods we used to tell people to avoid sooner, like peanuts. The kids introduced earlier seem to tolerate them better. An allergy is simply an immune response in your body. We are exposed to things all the time. It's how your body reacts to them that results in an allergy. So if it seems like a new allergy, get tested, to find out what you are allergic to, or to rule out another reason for what is happening."

As a final note, Murphy said allergic symptoms can mimic COVID-19.

"It's still out there, so consider what is really happening, especially if you are a person who was not an allergy sufferer in the past," he said. "Get tested if you are not sure."

