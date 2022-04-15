New Albany pushes Bedford North Lawrence softball in Hoosier Hills Conference opener

BEDFORD — Bedford North Lawrence brought some big-time bounce into Thursday's Hoosier Hills Conference softball opener against New Albany.

The Stars were 7-0 with a win over last year's Class 2A state runner-up (Sullivan) and a championship trophy from the Terre Haute South Lady Braves Bash Tournament.

If those credentials weren't strong enough, BNL also came in ranked No. 1 in the entire state in the MaxPreps poll (which takes into account strength of schedule and other metrics), and No. 8 in Class 4A in the Softball Coaches Association of Indiana poll.

New Albany took a peek at all that impressive stuff laid down on paper or laptop screen, and didn't blink. The Bulldogs nearly bounced BNL from the ranks of the unbeaten, but the Stars dug in with a late run to secure a 3-2 home triumph behind 11 strikeouts by junior pitcher Annie Waggoner, and a home run from junior center fielder Braxton McCauley.

BNL dominated New Albany twice last year by a combined score of 28-8, and head coach Brad Gilbert felt the far closer contest Thursday was due to a combination of improved Bulldogs, and the first flat performance of 2022 by the Stars.

New Albany outhit BNL, 7-4, and even freshman phenom Ava Ratliff went 0 for 3 (though she missed her 9th home run by a couple of feet) for the first hitless game of her high school career. So it took all of Waggoner's mastery to outduel hard-throwing right-hander Cheyenne Palmer.

"New Albany is really well-coached and has been playing better than last year, and I think you could definitely see that here," Gilbert said. "We weren't at our best tonight, obviously, and if you win 3-2 over a conference team when you're not at your best it's a good thing.

"But I just felt we were flat for some reason, and I thought we had way too many at-bats that were easy outs. We didn't put the ball in play enough and popped it up way too many times. We hit some right at them, too. Carlee (Kern) had a shot there late, and so did Annie, that were right at the center fielder.

"It just seemed like a flat night, but we still won, and they all count the same."

Key plays turn tide

Even when the sticks weren't producing like the boom bats that barreled up 18 home runs heading into Thursday, the Stars were able to come up with clutch hits and plays to reverse momentum.

New Albany seized a 1-0 lead after half an inning on an error, a wild pitch and an RBI single from Anderson Hall. BNL did not allow the Bulldogs enjoy it for long. Junior leadoff hitter Lauryn Anderson reached second on a miscue, advanced on a wild pitch, and raced home on Waggoner's RBI groundout to tie it.

McCauley untied it by battling to a full count against Palmer before pouncing on a fastball and launching out of the yard in dead center field.

"Braxton really hit that ball well," Gilbert said. "I looked like an outside fastball and she did a great job of not trying to pull it over, which a lot of them started doing later and just sending weak fly balls to the outfield. She stayed with that pitch, didn't try to do too much, and made great contact."

Unsung heroes

The game settled into a pitcher's duel the rest of the way, though each team scratched out a run in the fifth. The Bulldogs used singles by Vanessa Burns, Palmer and Kaylee DeMuth to knot it, 2-2, in the top half.

BNL went to a bit of small ball with the bottom of the order to counter with the eventual game-winning run in the bottom of the frame. Carsyn Alvey ripped a sharp single to left leading off, and Maddy Bennett scorched a grounder that chewed up the shortstop.

Senior left fielder McKaylin Turner, operating in the No.9 hole, came through with a perfect sacrifice bunt that Burns fielded and tried to make a great play at third, but her throw was way high and pinch runner Kendall Graves dashed home to make it 3-2.

"In that inning we did a good job of putting the ball in play, and you saw what happened," Gilbert said. "Carsyn had a nice hit, Maddy hit a ball hard, and McKaylin had a nice bunt that put pressure on the defense.

"That was great, but we didn't do anything else there. We have to have better at-bats overall and challenge them more."

Waggoner (6-0) took care of it from there, striking out four over the final two innings while also making a nice play on a comebacker.

"Annie pitched really well," Gilbert said. "They were able to get a couple of hits on a couple of changeups, but that was basically all they got off her. She threw a nice game."

They said it

"I thought both pitchers did an outstanding job," said New Albany head coach Brookelyn Visker. "They kept the batters off balance pretty much the whole game. It came down to one or two plays that we didn't execute.

"We were much better against them than we were last year, but we have to learn how to compete and win in tough, tight situations."

Waggoner and Aliza Jewell had the other two hits for BNL (8-0), which hosts North Harrison Monday night and HHC rival Floyd Central Tuesday night.

