Mission nurse on HCA fallout during merger hearing: Shocked and horrified

ASHEVILLE - "Shocked and horrified" were the words a veteran trauma nurse used when she spoke directly to the Federal Trade Commission and Justice Department April 14 about HCA Healthcare’s 2019 acquisition of her employer, Mission Hospital.

Kelley Tyler, a 37-year Mission employee and National Nurses United member, was one of eight people — nurses, doctors and patients — who spoke during the FTC and Justice Department's “Listening Forum on Firsthand Effects of Mergers and Acquisitions,” an ongoing series addressing titanic business deals in four major parts of the U.S. economy: food and agriculture, technology, entertainment and health care.

FTC Chair Lina Khan and Justice Department Deputy Assistant Attorney General Doha Mekki were was present for the whole hearing. Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter came at the conclusion, noting he had been in court.

“I'm here to share the devastation our community has experienced since HCA Healthcare the world's largest and wealthiest health care system bought Mission,” Tyler told them.

HCA's revenue in 2021 was more than $58.7 billion, according to company reports , which included profits of nearly $7 billion.

Noting the hospital system provides care to between 75% and 91% of the local population, Tyler said she was “shocked and horrified” by the cuts in service and rising costs for patients she’s seen over the past few years.

“Services like rural cancer care, wheelchair and seating clinics have been completely cut,” Tyler said. “HCA has shuttered primary clinics around driven out doctors and nurses. Service has suffered especially our seniors. Many of the physicians we have lost have yet to be permanently replaced. Travel and temporary providers fill a hole, but they're not always familiar with system protocols. Providers and nurses living in an area are vested in a community.”

Though she said medical workers are trying their best to “care” for and “love” the community, HCA is “taking the hatchet” to charity care, geriatric services and even hospital chaplains.

Discussing how the purchase affected her own department, Tyler said before the sale to HCA her trauma care unit had 36 patients, 13 registered nurses and five certified nursing assistants, all overseen by a nursing supervisor.

Now that unit has 44 patients but only nine RNs, four CNAs and one supervisor, she said, a one-to-five ratio on a good day.

“The reality is more than often a one-to-seven ratio,” Tyler said. “This only allows eight minutes per patient each hour with little to no assistance. We're not able to give the best quality care in the situation. Nursing under these circumstances is more like factory work.”

Following HCA’s 2019 purchase of five WNC hospitals, some employees have decried conditions at the hospital, raising concerns that, during the course of the pandemic, systemic issues drove health care workers away and put patients at risk.

Mission nurses voted to unionize in 2020 and created a contract with HCA in 2021. It currently represents 1,500 nurses.

The hospital recently was fined nearly $30,000 by North Carolina Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health division for not employing proper mask-fit procedures and not immediately reporting a nurse's death from COVID-19 symptoms. The citation came months after union nurses filed complains in 2021.

The creation of HCA’s Mission Health network also led to an anti-trust lawsuit in 2021, which charged the Nashville-based corporation with using a monopoly on the local health care industry to charge rates much higher than the state average while quality declined.

Both North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell and Attorney General Josh Stein in recent months have filed amicus briefs in the case, supporting the plaintiffs.

“When one hospital swallows up another, care gets more expensive and quality gets worse,” Stein said in a news release about his brief. “That is why allegations of monopoly pricing are so serious, especially in health care. Health care systems cannot be allowed to use their size and market dominance to harm North Carolinians who need accessible, affordable, quality health care.”

Stein approved the sale of Mission to HCA in January 2019, after requiring the deal add an independent monitor to review the hospital’s compliance with 15 community commitments.

Tyler alleged HCA had reduced Mission to a “shell of its former self,” and asked the FTC and Justice Department leaders to take action against the company’s efforts to increase care costs.

“In the year following the merger, health care prices shot up 10%,” she said. “We see patients approached by bill collectors while they're still in recovery. Many patients complained to the state attorney general about being balance billed and harassment of HCA's in-house debt collection firms for bills they don't even owe. How is HCA able to do this? Our patients don't have any other option but to go to Mission. We believe HCA uses its monopoly over Western North Carolina to gut control of its health care system, then send the profits back to Wall Street and its shareholders.”

Tyler wasn’t the only speaker that noted HCA’s Mission purchase. Dr. Mitchell Louis Judge Li — a board certified emergency physician at Cherokee Indian Hospital and co-founder of emergency physician and patient advocacy group Take Medicine Back — noted the only tertiary referral center his hospital has is HCA’s Mission Health and “several smaller … hospitals.”

He noted a significant exodus of medical workers from the system.

“Mergers and acquisitions are disproportionately harming rural and underserved communities, many of which do not have the resources to fight back” Li said.

In response to the hearing, Mission spokesperson Nancy Lindell said, "If we had been invited to participate it would have been a privilege to share any of the numerous examples of support Mission Health has received since becoming part of HCA Healthcare. Mission Health selected HCA Healthcare because we offered the financial stability to help preserve and expand high-quality care, and we are proud of many accomplishments."

She then listed five Mission Health accomplishments, including A-grades from medical-center review firm Leapfrog, millions of dollars in charity Mission Health gave since becoming part of HCA, — including $330 million in 2020 — future capital investments to expand services, a planned $68 million replacement hospital for Angel Medical Center in Franklin, set to open in 2022 and more than $62 million in expansions at the Asheville hospital including a new behavioral health hospital set to open in 2023.

Other speakers invited to present at the hearing and many who spoke during the public comment session also condemned health care system mergers and tactical industry maneuvering that drove out medical professionals and raised prices, some mentioning HCA and Mission by name.

“It's not just that HCA is pursuing monopolies or market control, it is what they're doing to communities once they achieve it," Tyler said. "We urge the FTC to modify its procedures around mergers and acquisitions to protect communities like Asheville from companies like HCA."

Khan noted it was "clear" that there was "a lot more work to be done" when it came to reviewing mergers and acquisitions. She said the FTC often hears from hospital executives that mergers will be efficient and will lower costs.

"As we've heard from several of you," she said to the presenters, "sometimes that cost cutting can come at the expense of quality of care, and we can also see the ways in which these mergers are letting these firms exercise these powers in ways that both disadvantage patients and health care."

