ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Gourmet eatery, wine bar opening in Biltmore Village in Asheville

By Tiana Kennell, Asheville Citizen Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TKQZk_0fA7nKsr00

A gourmet market and wine bar that is small in size but big on its mission is coming to Biltmore Village.

Six years ago, Dema Badr opened Scout, a clothing, accessories and gift boutique at 10 All Souls Crescent. The shop is in Biltmore Village, a historic neighborhood with a distinct architectural design in the style of a small English village, and is near Biltmore Estate. Over more than a century, it has transformed into a walkable neighborhood of multiuse retail businesses, restaurants and more.

“The charm of the neighborhood really lends to all of our businesses,” she said.

However, the self-proclaimed foodie was hungry for something more — a place where she could grab a quick, easy bite to eat during her workday, she said.

Biltmore Village has destinations for sit-down lunch and dinner experiences, but not many options for snacks and beverages to-go, Badr said. Plus, many restaurants close in the afternoon to turn over the kitchen from lunch to dinner services.

“Everything closes between 3 and 5 (p.m.), so if you’re a retailer and hunger strikes at 3, you’re out of luck. I hope you packed something and have some little snacks stashed away,” she said. “How come I just can’t get some really fresh hummus and a side of veggies? Why can’t I get a turkey wrap and a bag of pretzels? There’s really nothing like that.”

Badr saw an opportunity to open an eatery that doesn’t require a reservation or time commitment and offers a casual space to relax throughout the day and evening.

“(Between) 3 and 5, it becomes like a food desert, and that’s when I find people come into my clothing store and say, ‘Oh, we don’t really have anything to do until dinner and we want to kill time or have a glass of wine with a friend or beer with my husband,’” Badr said. “It would be really nice to have a place where you can sit outside and do it.”

In May, Finch will open at 10 ½ All Souls Crescent, in the carriage house that’s tucked behind Scout.

Finch will be open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Scout’s hours of operations are 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily.

The space is on the smaller side at nearly 300 square feet, not leaving room for indoor seating. But the patio will have a capacity of about 30 people, she said.

No reservations will be needed at the bodega-style eatery that will offer counter service for gourmet snacks and beverages.

“The grab-and-go coolers are going to be stocked with really healthy salads, hummus, things you can make charcuterie boards with – olives, cheeses, charcuterie meats — and it’s sort of packed up in a way where you can take it back to your office or take it on a picnic,” Badr said. “You can come and go as you please. It’s just a really casual drop-in spot.”

Customers will have a wide selection of wine available by the glass and by the bottle, beer in cans or bottles and other beverages including coffee.

Badr’s family of home cooks and a trained culinary artist will be chipping in with the menu and offering a few homemade recipes, she said.

“My mom’s hummus is incredible. I don’t know why it’s like the best hummus,” Badr said. “Even my husband who lived in New York (and) traveled the world was like, ‘There’s no better hummus in a package or at a restaurant.’ He requests it shamelessly.

“My sister has these amazing pastry recipes. Really, truly home-baked cookies, cinnamon rolls, banana nut bread. You taste it and it’s delicious, but you also know it’s a traditional family recipe. It’s not full of canola oil and preservatives. It’s zero shelf life and you’ve got to get it while it’s hot,” she said.

If the businesses’ names sound familiar, it’s because they are the names of the characters Scout and Atticus Finch and from the classic American novel, “To Kill a Mockingbird” written by Harper Lee. It wasn’t Badr’s original intention when she chose the name Scout for the boutique but was a natural connector when adding on a new business adjacent to the shop, she said.

“It’s a book that we all read that impacted everyone’s lives. It’s a beautiful statement about trying to come together despite all your differences,” Badr said.

Finch's website and Instagram page will launch soon at finchasheville.com and @finch_avl. For updates, visit scoutavl.com or follow on Instagram @scoutavl or Facebook.

Tiana Kennell is the food and dining reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. Email her at tkennell@citizentimes.com or follow her on Twitter/Instagram @PrincessOfPage. Please help support this type of journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

Comments / 1

Related
Orlando Date Night Guide

A Romantic Picnic Basket for Two from Wine Bar George

We're big fans of Wine Bar George at Disney Springs. It's one of the most romantic spots at Walt Disney World. The “George” in Wine Bar George is Master Sommelier George Miliotes, and this is the only Master Sommelier-owned wine... The post A Romantic Picnic Basket for Two from Wine Bar George appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
sevendaysvt

Burlington Wine Bar Sotto Enoteca Reopens

What is social media good for? Confirming the rumor that a favorite cozy wine bar has reawakened like Sleeping Beauty after almost two years. On February 24, tiny, subterranean Sotto Enoteca at 150 St. Paul Street in Burlington announced via Facebook that it was reopening and shedding its pandemic persona, Sotto Provisions, a market selling Italian pantry items and prepared foods.
BURLINGTON, VT
country1037fm.com

A New Fun Craft Beer and Wine Bar will Open in South Charlottle

These self-pour bars are my favorite. This gives me the option to try a little bit of everything. South Charlotte is getting its own self-pour beer and wine bar. Many self-pour places use an iPourIt tap system. This is what tracks your pours and charges per ounce on those fun little bands. This will be the case for a new fun craft beer and wine bar opening in South Charlotte. Near Pineville-Matthews Road on Carmel Center Drive, OpenTap will open. There will be 64 beers on tap and a treehouse mezzanine, as well as a shade garden and a village green. You can check it out in their Instagram post below.
CHARLOTTE, NC
94.5 PST

Healthy Eatery Opening Friday in Lawrence Township, NJ

I told you recently that I've been following the progress of a new, healthy café in the works in Lawrence Township. It looked cool, but, I didn't know much about it at the time. Well, I just found out some new details from a press release, and I have to tell you, it sounds like it will be your new favorite place to go.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Food & Drinks
Asheville, NC
Lifestyle
Greyson F

Popular Burger Chain Opening 2 New Locations

Grab yourself a new burger.Eiliv-Sonas Aceron/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing as satisfying as munching down on a large, juicy burger. A burger with french fries and a soft drink is about as classic of an American meal as it gets. And while there are a number of burger chains spread throughout the Valley, one growing, Texas-based burger chain is opening not just one, but two new restaurants in metro Phoenix.
CHANDLER, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Bar#Gourmet#Biltmore Village#Food Drink#English#Biltmore Estate
SFGate

New Orleans lifts proof-of-vaccine rule for bars, eateries

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Bars, restaurants and other businesses in New Orleans are no longer required to make patrons show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test for the disease, the city said Monday in a news release. The mandate, which dates back to August, was officially...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Asheville Citizen-Times

Asheville Citizen-Times

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

Asheville North Carolina News - citizen-times is the home page of The Citizen Times with in depth local news, sports and entertainment.

 http://citizen-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy