Answer Man: MANNA has PT Cruiser fleet? Primary and runoff voting rules?

Today’s batch of burning questions, my smart-aleck answers and the real deal:

Question: I know you've written some about Manna FoodBank. As the proud owner of a 20-year-old PT Cruiser, I noticed they had three of them down there, then they had one and now they have two. I’m just curious to know what’s going on with the PT Cruisers.

My answer: They're just hanging out together, being cool. 'Cause that's what PT Cruisers are all about.

Real answer: The Chrysler PT Cruiser did indeed create a lot of buzz when it hit the market in 2001. In fact, I even remember writing about folks getting on waiting lists to secure theirs.

In some circles, the retro-styled PT's have become victims of snarkiness, with folks considering them kind of a goofy side-trip the auto industry took in the early aughts. Personally, I still think they're kind of cool.

At any rate, here's what MANNA FoodBank spokeswoman Kira Irani told me about theirs. First of all, they have four of them.

"They are indeed work vehicles, and are utilized by our remote staff who are criss crossing across our 16-county service area of Western North Carolina," Irani said via email. "You might not see them regularly at MANNA, because several of our staff live and work in other counties in order for us to be more connected to communities further from Asheville, and those vehicles are usually parked at those staff members’ homes for ease of access and use."

The vehicles also are occasionally in the shop for routine maintenance or repairs as needed, she added.

The last year of production for PT Cruisers was 2010, according to Motor Trend magazine. "By the time production ended, over 1.3 million PT Cruisers had been sold world-wide," Motor Trend stated in a story about the iconic vehicles.

Founded in 1982, MANNA distributes a lot of food here in the mountains. "In fiscal year 2019/2020 MANNA distributed 21.5 million pounds of food through more than 200 community-based food assistance partners to thousands of families across 16 Western North Carolina counties," its website (mannafoodbank.org) notes.

"We are an on-the-go organization, covering 6,434 square miles of mountainous landscape, and always have a need for good condition, gas-efficient mileage vehicles, if any of your readers have something that they would like to donate," Irani noted.

Question: As a registered unaffiliated voter (not affiliated with any party), I understand that I can choose to vote in either the Republican party primary or the Democratic party primary. After reading the very long lists of candidates for many offices, it seems likely there will be one or more primary run-off elections. Can independent voters vote in the primary runoff election of the party of their choosing?

My answer: Only if you're Mark Meadows. Then you can vote in Virginia and Macon County and maybe a few other places, all while railing about voter fraud.

Real answer: First, a few dates. The statewide primary this year is May 17. The deadline for registering to vote in it is April 22. The runoff election, which likely will be needed, is set for July 26.

“It’s true there are a lot of candidates, and that does increase the chance of there being a runoff,” Buncombe County Election Services Director Corinne Duncan said in an April 12 Q&A forum. “I agree that’s likely – (that) we’ll have a second primary. That’s technically what it’s called.”

It is true that as an unaffiliated voter, you can choose to vote in either the Republican or Democratic primary. In fact, in a Sunday column I encouraged unaffiliated voters like me who would like to shed ourselves of congressional embarrassment Madison Cawthorn to vote in the Republican Party and pick a candidate who can beat him. I recommended Chuck Edwards, a very conservative state senator and business owner from Hendersonville.

In November, in the General Election, you can vote for whichever party candidate you want, Republican or Democrat.

But, if there is a runoff election in July, you'll have to stick with the party you voted for in the May primary. At the Q&A, Duncan noted, "if you voted in the first primary then you have to vote the same (party).

"If you’re unaffiliated and you voted in the Republican primary, you have to vote in the Republican primary in the second primary," she said.

The same holds true if you vote in the Democratic primary in May — you'll have to vote in the Democratic runoff in July.

By the way, the North Carolina Board of Elections notes these races are on the primary ballot:

• The U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

• The N.C. General Assembly.

• The N.C. Supreme Court and Court of Appeals.

"Additionally, many voters will find municipal contests on their ballot due to rescheduled municipal elections," the state BOE says. "This applies to voters in municipalities that delayed their 2021 elections to finalize new electoral districts. This also applies to voters who live in cities and towns that conduct their elections during even-numbered years."

Here's how the primaries and a possible runoff election, or second primary, work, according to the BOE:

"Each candidate that wins in each (primary) contest on their party’s ballot will become a nominee. The nominee will appear on the ballot in the general election contest. To become the party’s nominee, the candidate must win by at least 30% of the vote plus one. If no candidate reaches the total necessary to become the nominee in a contest on the ballot, a second primary may be held on July 26."

So get out there and get registered! And be sure to vote.

