Asheville's Ashleigh Shanti escapes elimination in 'Jurassic Park' challenge on 'Top Chef'

By Tiana Kennell, Asheville Citizen Times
 3 days ago

ASHEVILLE - Chef Ashleigh Shanti, of Asheville, has survived another grueling week of unexpected challenges on the reality television competition, “Top Chef.”

Shanti, the owner of Good Hot Fish pop-up, is one of the contestants on season 19 of the Bravo series, which airs at 8 p.m. Thursdays.

On April 14, the Bravo series aired the seventh episode, titled “Swallow the Competition.” The show began with a quickfire challenge exploring Nigerian cuisine and ended with a dinosaur-inspired elimination challenge that sent one chef packing.

Shanti escaped the bottom rankings in both challenges, though she was unable to secure a spot at the top.

In the quickfire challenge, the chefs were instructed to make a stew or soup that complemented the Nigerian dish called “swallow.” Shanti presented skuma wiki with grilled shrimp to complement the “Eba swallow” made of cassava.

The elimination challenge took a theatrical turn as it was in the theme “Jurassic World Dominion,” a film in the “Jurassic Park” series that is premiering in June. The chefs worked in teams of three to create a three-course progressive meal inspired by dinosaurs representing land, air and sea.

Shanti collaborated with fellow contestants Damarr Brown, of Chicago, and Luke Kolpin, of Seattle.

For the first course, Brown prepared dukkah fried oyster with Fresno chow chow and caviar cream. For the second course, Shanti presented a shito wing with watermelon relish. The third course was beef and broccoli, prepared by Koplin.

Shanti incorporated a version of a sauce that she used in the previous week’s challenge that didn’t meet judges’ expectations. She stated that she had something to prove. After tasting Shanti’s dish, the judges gave high remarks about the watermelon relish, including that it was “delicious” and “bright.”

DeWanda Wise, a guest judge and actress in “Jurassic World Dominion,” said it brought back memories of being back home buying fresh fruit on the side of the road. However, Shanti’s shito wing left judges wanting more crispiness in the texture and boldness in the seasoning.

Shanti’s team was spared from the bottom three and safe from elimination.

The contestants bid farewell to Jo Chan, of Austin, Texas.

Shanti will move forward to the eighth week of the “Top Chef” competition.

For more details, visit bravotv.com/top-chef. Follow Ashleigh Shanti on Instagram at @foodordeath_ and @goodhotfish.

Tiana Kennell is the food and dining reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. Email her at tkennell@citizentimes.com or follow her on Twitter/Instagram @PrincessOfPage. Please help support this type of journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Asheville's Ashleigh Shanti escapes elimination in 'Jurassic Park' challenge on 'Top Chef'

