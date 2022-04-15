Where do Edgewood, Eastern Greene baseball teams stack up in conference races?

When looking to sort out the baseball race in the Western Indiana Conference, its best to start, and finish, with the Big 3: West Vigo, Northview and Edgewood.

Of the 21 league titles won, that trio has had a hand in 19. Sullivan's crowns in 2017-18 the exception, with Brown County (2007) and Owen Valley (2000) each grabbing a share.

West Vigo won its WIC best 11th title last season. Northview has won six and Edgewood five. Here's how the 2022 figures to shape up. Hint: it's a familiar scene.

CONTENDERS

West Vigo (23-7, 10-0)

The lineup: West Vigo lost just one starter off last year's team. Back are Indiana State commit Carter Murphy, his big bat and his arm as a closer; SS Peyton Clerk, LF Nick Lindsey, CF Ben Kearns, RF Kaleb Marrs, C Jerome Blevins and 1B Josh Sigler. The pitching staff includes Kearns, Marrs, Shaffer and Sigler. Vikings (6-1) are on a 40-1 scoring tear over their last three games, so tab them the favorites to repeat.

Northview (18-5, 7-2)

The lineup: Seven seniors graduated, including top hurlers Dylan Zentko and Gavin Morris, leaving Rockhurst signee Landon Carr as the new ace in addition to playing shortstop. Also back are Gavin Jones, Nate Rissler, Coy Edwards and Peyton Lear. Games have been hard to come by. Runs have not, with the Knights scoring 12 in a loss to Shakamak and 11 in a no-hitter with 14 Ks by Carr.

Big games: vs. Edgewood (May 4); West Vigo (May 17).

Edgewood (19-9, 9-1)

The lineup: Edgewood rode ace Luke Hayden to a runner-up finish last year, keeping him off the mound in the 6-1 loss to West Vigo. (Hayden beat the Vikes in their sectional rematch). The Mustangs will need some new arms to step up this year and will have to recover from another slow start (0-4). Edgewood went on 13-3 run into sectional last year. The Mustangs picked up a big win at Terre Haute North behind a complete game from Ziggy Teran. Getting Connor Thummel back in the lineup has also made a difference.

Big games: West Vigo (April 26); at Northview (May 4).

KEEP AN EYE ON...

Owen Valley (12-11, 4-6)

The lineup: The program has swollen to 26 players, led by five seniors and there's a bunch of experience back, making the Patriots a candidate for most improved team in the conference. They'll need to find more consistency on offense after the bats went dry at the end of last year. They've been as wet as the weather this year, producing 39 runs during a 3-0 start that includes a 16-2 pasting of WIC foe South Putnam.

Big games: Northview (April 19); at Edgewood (May 10); Indian Creek (May 11).

Indian Creek (8-14, 4-5)

The lineup: A young Braves team struggled on offense and on the mound last year, with now sophomore Carter Modlin the only hitter over .300. But there's been an infusion of talent. The new ace is 6-4 junior lefty and Center Grove transfer Arjun Lothe (1.72 ERA, 33Ks in 20 IP), a potential college quarterback. Freshman Jagger Bray is batting .455 and sophomore Nolan Ankney has a 3.50 ERA.

Big games: at Edgewood (PPD); Northview (April 26); at West Vigo (April 27).

Sullivan (13-15, 6-4)

The lineup: Sullivan threw a lot of freshmen and sophomores into the fray last year and will hope all that experience pays off. The roster still features just three seniors so maybe the Arrows are still a year away. Tyler Kellett is the staff ace, with 26 Ks in his first 15 IP. But they're off to a 2-4-1 start that includes a WIC loss to Indian Creek.

Big games: Edgewood (April 20); at West Vigo (May 4); at Owen Valley (May 17).

WAIT 'TIL NEXT YEAR

The rest of the field

Greencastle was 19-8, 7-3 last year but lost big to Northview, Edgewood and West Vigo and then lost nine seniors to graduation. The Cubs started league play by being no hit by Northview.

North Putnam (10-16, 2-7) had seven pitchers with ERAs above 6.00, South Putnam (5-15, 2-8) hit .237 last year as a team, Cloverdale (1-9, 1-6) battled low numbers and lack of pitching all season and Brown County (0-14, 0-9) was starting from scratch with a new coach and new players coming out of COVID.

SWIAC

With no seemingly dominant team on hand, North Daviess, Shakamak, Linton and Bloomfield start off as SWIAC favorites until they sort themselves out. All received some votes in the preseason coaches 1A and 2A polls. Shakamak and Linton have some turnover to deal with, including the Miners head coach.

CONTENDERS

Shakamak (19-10, 5-2)

The lineup: State runner-up last year in 1A, is just 2-3 but the Lakers have also faced the likes of Jasper, Northview and Bloomington North, so they'll be ready when conference play comes. Seven seniors were lost, and three will lead the way this time, including Oscar Pegg and the Lakers coach, Jeremy Yeryar, likes his pitching depth.

North Daviess (19-9, 5-2)

The lineup: The Cougars are ranked seventh in 1A so voters expectations are high. And school spirits has to be high as well after the boys' state basketball title. North Daviess is 2-1 to start the year. The Cougars were close last year, with their only league losses last year were to Shakamak and Linton (by a 1-0 score).

Linton (13-8, 6-0)

The lineup: Linton has a new coach in Jacob Hardin and plenty of talent back from a sectional champion. Vincennes recruit Bracey Breneman, Ancilla College signee Japheth House and track/football standout Gabe Eslinger form the senior class. IU Kokomo commit Luke McDonald is back as the staff ace. The swings have been wild so far: 18-2 loss to 4A Castle, 13-0 win over Mitchell and a 16-6 loss to rival Sullivan.

Bloomfield (14-13, 5-2)

The lineup: Bloomfield was receiving votes in the initial 1A poll, after a turnaround season in which the Cards beat Shakamak and played tough with league champ Linton. But Bloomfield stands 0-2 after losses to Mitchell (9-1) and Owen Valley (11-1) to start the year and may struggle until Butler commit, junior ace and slugger Brett Sherrard, is healthy enough to pitch again.

Big games: Linton at Bloomfield (April 16); North Daviess at Bloomfield (April 20); North Daviess at Linton (April 27); Bloomfield at Eastern Greene (May 6); Shakamak at Linton (May 7); Shakamak at North Daviess (May 9); Shakamak at Bloomfield (May 12).

REST OF THE FIELD

Clay City (7-14, 3-6) has stormed out of the gate this year, 5-0, beating Eastern Greene, then blowing out Loogootee, Cloverdale and Sullivan by a 29-6 margin. But any questions whether Clay City is for real will be answered against Linton, Bloomfield and Shakamak in the next couple of weeks.

Eastern Greene (4-20, 0-7) has to be much improved over last year now that all the freshmen and sophomores are juniors and seniors, so cracking into the top half of the league is a step to shoot for.

White River Valley (4-11, 2-4) has a new coach in Mark Walton and six seniors back, including ace Parker Stone. North Central (5-16, 1-6) started 0-10 last year with a team that lacked pitching depth beyond its top two, including returning junior Kameron Fagg.

Contact Jim Gordillo at jgordillo@heraldt.com and follow on Twitter @JimGordillo.