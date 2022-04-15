ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diamond Dogs drop opener vs Aggies

By Christopher Lakos, UGA Sports Communications
Nathan Dettmar Texas A&M during a game against Georgia at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, April 14, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

The 12th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs fell 8-1 to Texas A&M Thursday in front of 3,269 spectators at Foley Field as Nathan Dettmer pitched eight innings with no walks and nine strikeouts.

“Dettmer was really good, up to 95 miles per hour, and he was the difference,” said Georgia’s Ike Cousins head baseball coach Scott Stricklin. “He pitched like a Big Leaguer. We had a tough time putting anything together. We’re going to have regroup. We got Luke Wagner going tomorrow, we don’t know yet who is throwing for them. Friday is the swing game in the series, and we have to get our momentum back.”

Georgia’s (25-9, 8-5 SEC) one run came in the first, and the Bulldogs tallied seven hits on the night. They were led by a career-high 3-for-4 performance by freshman Cole Wagner, while four Bulldogs notched one hit apiece.

On the mound, Nolan Crisp (0-1) went four innings, giving up two runs on three hit with a strikeout and was tabbed with the loss. In relief, Garrett Brown lasted 0.2 innings giving up four runs on four hits, Bryce Melear went 2.1 innings giving up two runs on three hits, with three strikeouts, while Davis Rokose pitched one scoreless frame. Max DeJong closed the game out for the Bulldogs with one scoreless inning and a strikeout.

Texas A&M improved to 21-12 overall and 7-6 in the SEC. Dettmer (3-2) earned the win, giving up just one unearned run on five hits. The Bulldogs struck first for the 21st-time this season. Leadoff batter, Ben Anderson reached base on a fielding error and later scored on an infield single by Josh McAllister followed by a throwing error on the play.

The Aggies answered in the second with a solo shot to left field by Troy Claunch to even the game at one run apiece. Texas A&M added another run in the third to take a 2-1 lead. In the fifth inning, the Aggies exploded for four runs, including a three-run home run by Dylan Rock for a 6-1 advantage. They would single runs in the sixth and eight for the final.

Game two of the series against Texas A&M will be Friday at 6 p.m. (SECN+) and available on the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network.

Related
WGAU

Georgia football winners and losers following 2022 spring game

Quite a few Georgia defensive linemen stood out on Saturday. That Jalen Carter or Zion Logue made plays shouldn’t be a surprise given how they’ve played this spring. They’re going to be big-time players for Georgia at the position this fall. But you might want to add...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Smart, players meet media after spring game

University of Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart, along with several players, offered these comments following Saturday’s G-Day Game on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium. “It was a really competitive game, kind of a back-and-forth game, like it always is. We want it to be as much action, close, game coming down to the wire, not so much for you guys or the fans but for us. I don’t think you get better in games that are lopsided, you get better in competitive action. We tried to make that happen as much as possible. I thought our fan base was awesome, to come out especially with the inclement weather earlier, to be able to come out and support us and give us a great atmosphere. We’ve got a lot of good football players here today. We’ve got a lot of good football players leaving, too, and got a lot of good football players on the field. I was excited about that. Really pleased with some things in the kicking game, and we’ve got a long way to go before we get where we need to go. That’s the objective. I was really proud of the competitive nature the guys played with today.”
ATHENS, GA
