Sale of recreational marijuana to begin April 21 in New Jersey. What can you expect?

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 3 days ago
In less than a week, legal, adult use marijuana sales will begin in New Jersey.

Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted Thursday that adults will be able to legally buy cannabis and cannabis products without a medical card, and businesses such as ZenLeaf, have been preparing for this day.

Why has it taken so long for this day to come? According to Jeff Brown, the executive director of the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission, “They had to certify that they had enough supply to continue to supply their patients as well as had the operations in place to ensure that patient access is not impacted by recreational consumers.”

Gov. Murphy called it an historic step for the Garden State.

The news comes just days after the Cannabis Regulatory Commission approved seven facilities to sell recreational weed in the state. That approval was only for Alternate Treatment Centers that already sell medical marijuana.

However, there are those in Jersey News 12 spoke with who aren’t so comfortable. Helen Stinson, of New Brunswick, says, “You know, if it’s an adult that’s one thing. And that is the law, that’s the way it’s designed. But you know, I just don’t think it’s right.”

Another dissenting opinion comes from Nick Laskiewicz, of Metuchen, who has his own concerns, such as, “my bigger concern is that it’s going to lead to more drug use, harder drugs.”

News Break
Politics
WIBX 950

No More Gas Appliances In New York?

Are the days of using Natural Gas or Propane to cook food and/or heat your home over with? According to a new law that was enacted in New York City, and a new bill that is pending in the New York State Legislature, your ability to use fossil fuels in your home will soon change.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecentersquare.com

Democrats not happy with 4/20 medical marijuana hearing

(The Center Square) – Next week’s hearing on a medical marijuana program for the state has already upset many of the Democrats at the Wisconsin Capitol who’ve pushed for legal marijuana in the state for years. The Senate Committee on Insurance, Licensing and Forestry on Monday scheduled...
WISCONSIN STATE
