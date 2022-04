The spring allergy season may kick off earlier and last several weeks longer by the end of the century thanks to climate change, a new analysis suggests. Scientists at the University of Michigan used computer models to simulate how changing weather conditions and carbon dioxide levels will affect pollen emissions for common trees, weeds, and grasses across the United States. They found that the timing and duration of the spring and fall pollen seasons will shift by the end of the century, leading to substantial increases in the amount of pollen unleashed annually.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 25 DAYS AGO