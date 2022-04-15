MAPS planning community forum to discuss future of Jefferson property

Elissa Laskey, of Manistee, speaks Tuesday regarding the future of the Jefferson Elementary School property during a Manistee Area Public Schools Board of Education meeting at Kennedy Elementary School. (Kyle Kotecki/News Advocate)

MANISTEE — When Manistee Area Public Schools announced it was speaking with the Manistee County Land Bank Authority regarding the future of the Jefferson Elementary School property, it raised a few eyebrows.

During the district's school board meeting on Wednesday, residents who live near the property spoke during the public communication portion of the meeting to voice their concerns.

Elissa Laskey said she grew up in the neighborhood and moved back in 2020 after a decade of living in the metro Detroit area. She said in the lead-up to the bond election, the district had consistently stated it would use the property for a shared community green space, but worried the district conversing with the land bank could indicate a move in another direction.

"In presentation after presentation the same things were repeated, including, 'Yes, the proposed plan includes full demolition of Jefferson building as well as necessary site work to create open, park-like green space at Jefferson site,'" she said. "You can imagine my surprise to hear that the land bank authority has already been in closed-door discussions with the superintendent."

Jefferson Elementary is expected to be demolished in the spring of 2025.

Ron Stoneman, superintendent, said no decisions have been made regarding the future of the property. He said the district is doing its due diligence to make sure the Jefferson property can be utilized in such a way as to benefit the district, the neighborhood and Manistee as a whole.

"I think we have a responsibility to explore options and see what exists out there for us," Stoneman said. "I know it's a very important part of this city and that neighborhood. I'm confident that this board all values that perspective, too."

The district potentially utilizing at least a portion of the property for housing was known to be a possibility prior to the May 4 election. During a virtual community forum held on March 16, 2021, an attendee asked what type of housing would go on the Jefferson property after the school building came down. Stoneman stated housing was not a foregone conclusion, and that the property could be sold either as a whole or one lot at a time.

"If there is housing on that property they're looking at housing that complements that neighborhood," he said during the forum.

The school district put together the Jefferson Neighborhood Committee to work on finding a suitable use for the property. The committee has been meeting with the MAPS Board of Education since 2020.

John Helge, who serves on the committee, said during the meeting he is happy to listen to concerns and address any rumors residents may have heard regarding the future of the property.

"It does concern me that there are things going around that are not true, but again, this is part of the challenge that we're up against in this day and age, with social media and everything like that," he said. "... Feel free to contact me any time. If you see me out walking ... I'm willing to share with you what I know. I will say that the school board and Superintendent Stoneman have been very transparent and open with us. I'm very confident that the best possible outcome will happen for the Jefferson School property."

Stoneman said the district is seeking community input regarding the future of the Jefferson property. Manistee Area Public Schools will host a community forum and will announce the details when they are finalized.

"I appreciate the attendance and your interest, but I'm asking you to come to the table so we can work together and talk this through," he said. "... We will have a community forum — we have a penciled-in date. We will have a mailer that goes out in that area so that everyone's aware of it, and a press release, just so we can get stakeholders to the meeting."

Stoneman said the Manistee County Land Bank Authority chair would attend the forum.

"I had the ability to speak with our county treasurer, Rachel Nelson, about the land bank authority here in this county and what visions they have and what purposes they serve. It's definitely multifaceted," he said. "She has said she would be in attendance and provide insight and answer questions at our meeting that we're scheduling, but she really wants to listen to the neighborhood and hear the voices of that neighborhood."

Liz Laskey said she felt the land bank was not a good fit for the Jefferson property.

"The land bank authority has a reputation for blighted properties and foreclosed properties, and I'm not sure that is the goal of that neighborhood and that it would be contiguous with what we already have there. It's a beautiful neighborhood. I love it," she said. "That is probably the largest unbuilt piece of property in Manistee ... so let's do what we can to make sure we get all the information."

Theresa Anderson, vice president of the school board and member of the Jefferson Neighborhood Committee, said as a resident of that neighborhood, she has "a vested interest in seeing the integrity of the neighborhood maintained."

"We had a lot of discussions about how we can best use that space to benefit not just our little pocket of utopia in the Jefferson area, but the whole community," she said. "We're excited about that, talking about that and exploring that."

Elissa Laskey said she wants the district to make sure the neighborhood maintains its charm.

"This neighborhood is special — anyone who lives here or visited knows it. We were assured in the spirit and value of this neighborhood would be retained," she said. "... Let's please make sure we're engaging the right organizations — organizations that have a track record of doing things and making decisions that increase the value of a neighborhood as opposed to decreasing the value of the neighborhood. I'm not sure the land bank authority is the one for that."

Stoneman said the district was striving to do what was best for everyone involved.

"Finding the best opportunity that can be measured equally for the community, that neighborhood and this school district is our priority," he said. "I think we can check those boxes collectively together through communication, earning trust and valuing everyone's opinion in this process, and taking that into consideration. I value that deeply. ... I know we can achieve that together."