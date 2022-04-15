Loaded lineup has Rochester baseball off to red-hot start

ROCHESTER ― Brian Verrico knew for years that the group he'd have in the spring of 2022 would be special. Yet, there are times when it's likely even he is left with amazement when looking over the numbers his Rochester Rams (5-1) are posting to start the season.

Coming off an early postseason exit in 2021, Verrico's group entered this year with some extra motivation and perhaps even some pent up frustration. And both have been made more than obvious when they step into the batter's box.

"Last year ended in a pretty upsetting way for us," senior catcher Conner Martin told the Times on Wednesday following his team's sweep in a doubleheader at home against Cornell. "We knew we could've made a deep run in the playoffs. We felt we should've ended the year better than we did. This year we're hoping things play out a bit different. I think we're off to a nice start."

While the Rams' lineup is dangerous from top to bottom, the statistics early on show the front five hitters are downright scary. So far, the quintet of J.D. Azulay, Sal Laure, Parker Lyons, Ethan Blair and Conner Martin has looked less like a Class 1A baseball team and more like a cheat code in a video game, hitting a combined .511 with 5 home runs and 46 RBIs.

For most groups, stats like those would be a reason to celebrate. But for Rochester, putting up big figures on the scoreboard has become nothing more than an expectation.

"It's great," Martin said. "You know on our team, if you get on base, you're probably going to score. You know if you come up to hit, you're probably going to have runners on base. It's a great lineup to be in because it allows for everyone to get involved."

"We have a lot of different tools in our lineup and they mix well," junior Parker Lyons said. "When one of us isn't clicking, the others pick up the slack. I think our one through five is solid."

Lyons is right; each of the Rams' big five seems to hurt the opposition in a different way. Azulay is the speed guy, snagging a team-leading nine bases. Laure, Lyons and Martin are solid contact hitters, striking out just seven times between the three of them.

And then there is Blair.

Hitting in the fourth spot, Blair has made teams pay just about every time he's stepped in the box so far this spring. Just a few weeks into the season, no player in Beaver County is hitting the ball better than the Rams' senior, who boasts a .789 batting average with a pair of home runs and 12 RBIs.

"I'm just seeing the ball well and putting in play," Blair said with a smile. "It's nice having the hitters I have in front of me and behind me in the order. We're just coming out and doing what we expect to do. We think we're good enough to beat anyone."

Verrico and his club are proud of their work so far, but they're also the first ones to tell you that the journey is just beginning. Although Rochester has outscored its opponents 89-10 in its six games, only one of them ― Eden Christian ― currently possesses a winning record.

So far, the Rams have been tested at the plate not by skill but through discipline. Matched up against inexperienced pitchers on the mound, Rochester hitters have faced the task of waiting to find the perfect ball to attack; an approach their manager says wasn't developed overnight.

"It's been a process," Verrico said. "A lot of these guys have been with us for two or three years. This goes back to their sophomore year ― just a lot of work in the gym, a lot of game prep and disciplined hitting."

Although a 5-1 record is reason to smile, Verrico says the real fun begins next week.

The Rams' next two opponents in Section play are Union and OLSH. Both the Scotties and Chargers carry a 4-1 record, having lost to the same opponent ― Mohawk of Class 3A. Union is the defending WPIAL champion, and OLSH is viewed by many as a team of the same caliber.

Last season, Rochester split the regular-season series with both. However, just like their wishes for a better result in the playoffs, the Rams aim to be better against their top-tier regular-season competition in 2022.

"We know there are further things to achieve," Lyons said. "Facing teams like Union and OLSH gives us a lot of incentive to go out and prove ourselves. We feel like we had a team that could've won it all last year, and we didn't take care of business when we needed to. This is our second chance and we're excited."

