Fayetteville, AR

What a Difference a Year Makes

By Kent Smith
 3 days ago

Faith, connection to old coach turned Thompson's career around

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Warren Thompson sat before the media Thursday afternoon representing the Arkansas Razorback receiving corps as someone expected to help collectively fill the production gap left behind by star wide receiver Treylon Burks's early departure for the NFL.

Just barely a year earlier, while sitting at his childhood home in South Florida, the thought of being on the field at all was in doubt, much less being in a position to be a potential leading receiver on one of the SEC's hottest teams.

When Thompson decided to come to Arkansas in the spring of 2021, it was at a low point for the once promising receiver.

He had been a 4-star, pushing 5-star, recruit out of high school. When he pledged to stay close to home and go to Florida St., playing for then head coach Willie Taggert, Thompson was rated the No. 157 recruit in the country.

However, after two seasons with 11 catches for 195 yards, fighting through a coaching change and disappointed in how the staff handled COVID protocols, Thompson had enough. It was time to move on.

It was a big risk. With everyone, including seniors being given an extra year by the NCAA, scholarships and roster spots for transfers weren't as plentiful as they would have been in a typical year.

He returned to his home in Seffner, just a Tom Brady pass outside Tampa's city limits, and waited. Fortunately for Thompson, another Seminole had worked his way out of Tallahassee.

Nearly 1,200 miles away in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Kendal Briles, an offensive coordinator for part of Thompson's time at Florida St., was selling his boss, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman, on giving Thompson an opportunity.

Pittman knew he hadn't been a splash hire. Those with shiny names had filled several other jobs around the league.

The pressure was on to prove Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek had made the right hire after a three-win season in his first year, so any risk he took had to be calculated. Pittman gave the go-ahead to offer Thompson a chance to play, but it wasn't going to come with a scholarship.

"I didn’t know a whole lot about him," Pittman said during fall camp. "To take kids off a high school tape out of the portal, when they’ve been in college for a year or two, it’s hard. It’s hard for me. I want to take a kid that I’ve seen do something in a college game."

When the call came from his former offensive coordinator, it was a far cry from the calls he had fielded just two years earlier with coaches falling over themselves to get him to accept a scholarship.

But at the moment, he was at home without a scholarship. Being on a football field without a scholarship was at least an opportunity.

After weighing things out with his mother, Theresa Thompson, he decided to bet on himself and make a second run at chasing his dream.

“We sat down, and we talked, and he said, ‘Mom, I’m just going to go with faith,’” Theresa told the Tampa Bay Times this past winter. “So he left with three bags and $80, and he walked on.”

Once the decision was made, things started to slowly turn around.

"I was just eager to play and get back," Thompson said. "I trusted in Coach Briles. I really didn’t know Coach Pittman that well, but once I got here, man I fell in love with him because he’s a different type of head coach that I have never been around before."

It was a new lease on life and Thompson was anxious to prove how much he valued the opportunity through his work ethic.

"I just appreciated it," Thompson said. "I appreciated being here and I still do."

Pittman watched as a humbled Thompson went to work. He quickly picked up the routes, but Pittman could see the wheels turning in the receivers' head as he learned his assignments.

Thompson showed flashes.

Three catches in a win over Texas with his mother watching from the stands. A 60-yard touchdown catch against Georgia Southern as he began to build chemistry with quarterback K.J. Jefferson.

It was enough for Pittman. Despite not having a scholarship to give, he chose to take a risk on Thompson by dipping into his 25 scholarships for the upcoming recruiting class.

"It was a blessing for real," Thompson said. "He was really just quiet about it and everything, and I was kinda getting over my injury so I just kinda wanted to get out there and show him what I could do, but it was definitely a weight lifted."

Pittman encouraged reporters to keep an eye on his newest scholarship athlete. He wasn't shy about letting them know that once Thompson had everything down and was no longer thinking about where he should be on the field, he would take off.

With Burks dominating every team the Hogs faced and the running game gaining consistency, the opportunities for Thompson were limited. However, when the ball finally came his way, he made it count.

Four catches for 76 yards in a shootout against Ole Miss with a 46 yard reception and a touchdown highlighted his potential. He logged another solid game against Alabama, including a 40-yard reception on his way to a 304-yard season, making him third on the team, just 25 yards behind Tyson Morris.

In the midst of finding his footing, he returned home to see his family on an off week. His flight was delayed, so he and his mother drove to Raymond James Stadium and talked their way into the stadium while killing time.

During their visit, Theresa casually mentioned how cool it would be to see her son playing there some day. In what could almost be considered a reward for his faith, when Thompson made his way home again in late December, it was because he was stepping into his new role helping replace Burks's production in the Outback Bowl against Penn St.

But fulfilling his mother's wish wasn't the only thing that made it special for Thompson.

"At that time my baby was being born, so it was great to be down there with my family," Thompson said. "Even though I was in Tallahassee previously, I never really got to play in Tampa, so that was a dream come true for us."

While his time in Tampa was a great moment he will always remember, Thompson has turned his attention back to chasing his original dream of dominating college football.

"I know I can do better and I want to make it my mission to be better and win a lot of games here," Thompson said of wanting to improve during spring practices. "We’re still stepping out there on the grass and we’re still trying to compete every day to get better no matter if it’s a scrimmage, a practice or a walk through. You’ve got to be locked in every day."

