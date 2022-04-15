New jobs coming to Chillicothe with W. Britain Toys expansion

CHILLICOTHE— W. Britain Toys recently announced the expansion of their Chillicothe operations.

W. Britain Toys in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, and Greater Chillicothe & Ross County Development is investing over $226,000 to add manufacturing capabilities to the company’s current operations in Chillicothe.

This investment will create eight new jobs for the area.

“Like most businesses in this country, the unforeseen complications of Covid-19 and related shipping backlogs from China over the past two years have illustrated how dependent we have become on offshore manufacturing,” said Ken Osen, President of W. Britain.

Founded in 1893 as a family-owned and operated business in the UK, W.Britain Toy and model figures grew to be one of the largest and best-known manufacturers of miniature figurines, scenery and historical models. In the over 120 years since the company has changed names and ownership but continues to strive for quality and authenticity.

The company relocated to Chillicothe in 2020. Parts of the business have always included domestic manufacturing and finishing for specialized items, but it has always been on a small scale due to lack of space, staff, and equipment. The expansion will include new work stations and specialized equipment for employees.

“With the recent experience of global supply chain problems, we are convinced that a larger percentage of our unique products can be entirely designed and produced here in the United States," said Osen. “Our immediate goal is to further increase our staff, which will allow W. Britain to manufacture a larger portion of our scale model miniatures, model kits and accessories here in Chillicothe.”

JobsOhio supported the project with a $25,000 Inclusion Grant and Ohio Southeast Economic Development assisted the company with the grant process.

“As a community, we are excited to welcome this manufacturer of custom figurines, scenery, and historical models to our downtown district,” said Tammy Eallonardo Director of Economic Development. “Similar items have been sold at Chillicothe’s 'History Store' for many years and are very popular among collectors and history buffs. It is exciting to know that these items will now be manufactured locally.”

Shelby Reeves is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. You can email her at SReeves@gannett.com