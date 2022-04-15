ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are your Pocono Record Athletes of the Week for April 4-10

By Frank Piscani, Pocono Record
Congratulations to the Pocono Record Athletes of the Week for April 4-10, Stroudsburg's Natalie Berwick and Pleasant Valley's Andrew Meitzler!

Monroe County's top pitcher in 2021, Berwick racked up 13 strikeouts over eight innings between a six-inning complete came shutout and two innings in relief. Her ERA for the week was 1.75, and Berwick went 3-10 (.300) from the plate with a double, a walk and two stolen bases.

Meitzler raked against William Allen, crushing a double and a home run in his three at-bats against the Canaries. The Bears senior drove in three runs and scored once against Allen, then reached base twice against North — he was hit by a pitch and reached on an error — as PV ended the week at 5-1 overall.

Of interest:PIAA hasn't sanctioned girls wrestling yet. Skyrocketing participation should change that

Every Monday, the Pocono Record will publish Athletes of the Week polls online. The polls will run from Monday at 5 p.m. until Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Voting is restricted to once hourly.

To nominate a student-athlete for next week's poll, email Pocono Record sports reporter Frank Piscani at fpiscani@gannett.com with the athlete's name and relevant statistics or results. Featured athletes are otherwise chosen based on results provided by coaches.

