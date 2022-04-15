Here are your Pocono Record Athletes of the Week for April 4-10

Congratulations to the Pocono Record Athletes of the Week for April 4-10, Stroudsburg's Natalie Berwick and Pleasant Valley's Andrew Meitzler!

Monroe County's top pitcher in 2021, Berwick racked up 13 strikeouts over eight innings between a six-inning complete came shutout and two innings in relief. Her ERA for the week was 1.75, and Berwick went 3-10 (.300) from the plate with a double, a walk and two stolen bases.

Meitzler raked against William Allen, crushing a double and a home run in his three at-bats against the Canaries. The Bears senior drove in three runs and scored once against Allen, then reached base twice against North — he was hit by a pitch and reached on an error — as PV ended the week at 5-1 overall.

Every Monday, the Pocono Record will publish Athletes of the Week polls online. The polls will run from Monday at 5 p.m. until Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Voting is restricted to once hourly.

To nominate a student-athlete for next week's poll, email Pocono Record sports reporter Frank Piscani at fpiscani@gannett.com with the athlete's name and relevant statistics or results. Featured athletes are otherwise chosen based on results provided by coaches.