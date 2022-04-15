ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branchburg, NJ

'A Main Street type of feel': Branchburg considers new vision for Route 28

By Mike Deak, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
 3 days ago
BRANCHBURG – With hundreds of apartments being built along Route 22 and the possibility that Raritan Valley Community College might one day have dorms, the township Planning Board will be pondering a vision for the Route 22-28 corridor that is "way different than what we're used to."

Residents will have an opportunity to comment on the vision, presented by township planner Kendra Lelie at Tuesday's planning board meeting, at the board's next meeting on April 26.

Lelie said the study of the corridor, requested by the Township Committee, was prompted not only by the apartment construction and the college, but also by developers' interest in the area just west of North Branch village.

"I've never seen as much interest in property in this area as we do now," she said.

Local:Branchburg settles retired female cop's discrimination suit for $325,000

The area now has a "mishmash" of uses, including offices, a shopping center, mobile home parks and industry, she said.

The goal is to give Route 28 "a Main Street type of feel" and "creating a place" to support any potential students who may be living on the college campus and new residents, she explained.

"It's way different than what's there," Lelie said. "It's way different than what we're used to."

The vision will take "suburban out of suburbia" and could create "neo-traditional Main Street zoning," the planner said.

One of the primary parts of the vision is developing a transition area on Route 28 from Station Road to the college.

That area could be zoned for duplexes or triplexes that would provide "missing" housing for median-income households between affordable housing and top-of-the market, properties, Lelie said.

The vision also sees mixed-used development, recreational space, townhouses and flexible tech and educational uses along Route 22.

The vision still has to undergo many steps before new zoning rules are adopted and it becomes part of the township's master plan.

