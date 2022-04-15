Orange and Rockland Utilities customers can expect gradual rate increases under new deal

Orange and Rockland Utilities customers can expect to see energy bills increase between 1.4 and 3.2% each year for the next three years, under an agreement announced by the Public Service Commission Thursday.

The rate hike comes at a time when customers have seen energy bills soar, prompting ongoing state reviews into numerous companies. The reasons cited for the rapid escalation have included an especially cold winter, increased demand for power, the conflict in Ukraine, and a reliance on electricity powered by generation in plants that burned natural gas.

While Orange and Rockland is raising its rates, the Public Service commission noted it cut the company's proposed rate increases by more than 50%.

The three-year rate plan is retroactive to Jan. 1 and runs through Dec. 31, 2024.

A typical electric residential customer using 600 kilowatt hours per month would see his or her bill increase by 1.4% in the first year, 2.7% in the second year and 3.1% in the third year, under the plan adopted.

Typical residential customers heating their homes with gas would see bills increase 3.2% in the first year, 1.8% in the second year and 2.3% in the third year.

The plan allows Orange and Rockland revenues to increase by 2% for electric service and 1.92% for natural gas in the first year, and by less than 2% for electric and gas in the second and third years.

O & R had sought a 5.8% increase in base delivery charges for electricity and a 3.3% increase in total system revenue, for a total increase in electric revenue of $24.5 million. The company sought an increase of 6.9% in base delivery charges and a 4% increase in total system revenues for gas, for an increase of $9,8 million in gas revenue.

"The joint proposal we have adopted allows for funding for the company to maintain safe and reliable service, while moderating rate impacts during the term of the rate plan and mitigating the impact to ratepayers suffering the financial impacts of the pandemic," Commission Chair Rory M. Christian said in a statement.

The commission also said it passed on to customers $975,000 in benefits realized from COVID-19-related payroll tax credits under the federal Employment Retention Tax Credit.

The commission said O & R will deploy approximately 3,000 electric vehicle plugs to support an expected 33,866 electric vehicles in its service area, which will result in 1.6 million avoided tons of carbon by 2025.