ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

Orange and Rockland Utilities customers can expect gradual rate increases under new deal

By Mike Randall, Times Herald-Record
Times Herald-Record
Times Herald-Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43mOV0_0fA7lHJ600

Orange and Rockland Utilities customers can expect to see energy bills increase between 1.4 and 3.2% each year for the next three years, under an agreement announced by the Public Service Commission Thursday.

The rate hike comes at a time when customers have seen energy bills soar, prompting ongoing state reviews into numerous companies. The reasons cited for the rapid escalation have included an especially cold winter, increased demand for power, the conflict in Ukraine, and a reliance on electricity powered by generation in plants that burned natural gas.

While Orange and Rockland is raising its rates, the Public Service commission noted it cut the company's proposed rate increases by more than 50%.

The three-year rate plan is retroactive to Jan. 1 and runs through Dec. 31, 2024.

A typical electric residential customer using 600 kilowatt hours per month would see his or her bill increase by 1.4% in the first year, 2.7% in the second year and 3.1% in the third year, under the plan adopted.

Typical residential customers heating their homes with gas would see bills increase 3.2% in the first year, 1.8% in the second year and 2.3% in the third year.

The plan allows Orange and Rockland revenues to increase by 2% for electric service and 1.92% for natural gas in the first year, and by less than 2% for electric and gas in the second and third years.

O & R had sought a 5.8% increase in base delivery charges for electricity and a 3.3% increase in total system revenue, for a total increase in electric revenue of $24.5 million. The company sought an increase of 6.9% in base delivery charges and a 4% increase in total system revenues for gas, for an increase of $9,8 million in gas revenue.

"The joint proposal we have adopted allows for funding for the company to maintain safe and reliable service, while moderating rate impacts during the term of the rate plan and mitigating the impact to ratepayers suffering the financial impacts of the pandemic," Commission Chair Rory M. Christian said in a statement.

The commission also said it passed on to customers $975,000 in benefits realized from COVID-19-related payroll tax credits under the federal Employment Retention Tax Credit.

The commission said O & R will deploy approximately 3,000 electric vehicle plugs to support an expected 33,866 electric vehicles in its service area, which will result in 1.6 million avoided tons of carbon by 2025.

Comments / 1

Related
WSAV News 3

Dominion Energy customers could see a rate increase, here’s why

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Dominion Energy customers could start seeing higher prices on their energy bills come May 1. Dominion Energy is asking the Public Service Commission of South Carolina to approve the request for a rate increase, citing rising natural gas, oil, and coal prices. They also say that the company has started purchasing more […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Natchez Democrat

Natchez Water Works customers may face rate increase

NATCHEZ — Natchez Water Works customers may face a rate increase in the near future. Tony Moon, superintendent of the city’s water department, said the last rate increase for minimum rate payers was in 2007, when the Board of Aldermen approved an ordinance allowing for a five-percent rate increase each year, phased in over five years.
NATCHEZ, MS
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg leaders considering increasing water utility rates

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - If you live in Lynchburg, your water, storm water and sewer rates could be going up. It’s part of the proposed budget city council is considering. Lynchburg Water Resources says the typical household would see, on average, a 46-cent increase per month for water, a $5.53 increase per month for sewer and a 17-cent increase for storm water. The total average increase could be about $6.16 per month.
LYNCHBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Orange County, NY
Orange County, NY
Business
Orange County, NY
Industry
WLBT

City of Clinton to increase garbage rates for customers

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Clinton will increase the garbage rates for residential and commercial customers of the city. This increase is to accommodate the full cost of providing solid waste and disposal services, due to increasing costs by waste management. The rate for residential service will increase...
CLINTON, MS
WSLS

Lynchburg residents could face increase in monthly utilities

LYNCHBURG, Va. – People living in Lynchburg are facing a possible increase in their monthly water, sewer and stormwater rates. Under the fiscal year 2023 budget, city leaders are looking to raise rates to take care of water resource infrastructure and those who work it. It’s part of their plan to take care of a problem that’s been around for decades.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Times Herald-Record

Times Herald-Record

1K+
Followers
597
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Middletown, NY from The Times Herald-Record at recordonline.com.

 http://recordonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy