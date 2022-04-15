Spring fisheries heating up in salt and fresh water

More for-hire boats will return to action Friday as the pace of the spring striped bass and tautog fishing are picking up.

Mid-April is about the time surf fishermen should be on the beach in anticipation of the spring run of striped bass. The ocean water temp in the Belmar surf was 46 degrees Thursday morning. There's already activity at Island Beach State Park, where bass have been hitting since last weekend.

Grumpy's Tackle in Seaside got a photo from Kevin Malone, one their regular customers, on Thursday morning with a bass from the Island Beach surf. The tackle shop said any day now that fishery could get going.

The menhaden, or bunker as many call them, are making their presence known in Barnegat Bay. The shop's bait guys are keeping it suppled with fresh bunker. In the bay and rivers though, it still sounds like the bass are favoring live bloodworms or lures.

The Raritan Bay spring bass fishery is picking up steam. Capt. Alan Lee of Mushin Sportfishing said a body of fish moved in at the start of the week. They hit them good a couple of times this week on the troll. The fish are pretty good sized. While they're getting keepers they're also catching and releasing fish in the 40-inch class.

The party boats wreck fishing are finding a decent bite of blackfish and cod. Robert Matthews at Fisherman's Den in Belmar said the cod coming in are as big as 12 pounds.

Capt. Dan Gregory is at the helm of the Norma K III. He got on a good piece of structure this week that saw some of his fares pick enough tog off the wreck for a limit catch of four fish.

Capt. Bobby Quinn on the Ocean Explorer said the water temperature shot up five degrees from Tuesday to Wednesday, which coincidentally was one of the warmest days of the spring, so far.

He saw pretty good life that day on the spots he set up on. His fares weeded through some short tog for high hooks of three plus some codfish.

Freshwater

Well, dozens of streams and lakes all have some new blood following the pre-season trout stocking done by the Division of Fish and Wildlife and private fishing clubs.

Spring Lake has been seeing some nice catches, starting right from the opening gun of the Kid's Contest last Saturday held by the Shark River Surf Anglers. Ryan Kehrney, 13, was the grand prize winner after landing a 9.14-ounce rainbow trout mid-morning.

On Monday, Kyle O'Connor up from North Carolina visiting relatives in Sea Girt, had his young kids on the lake catching trout. They got into a couple heavy fishing tossing metal lures.

It's not quite walleye season yet, but the fishing are already hitting on Lake Hopatcong, the state's largest freshwater lake. Laurie Murphy at Dow's Boat Rentals said the fish on average were about 3 to 5 pounds with some probably hitting the 7 or 8-pound mark. The season opens May 1.

She said the crappie bite is still on with fish suspended over the lake's large shallow flats. Live fatheads, small rufus jigs or cubbie mites under a bobber and small swimbaits are getting the crappies on the hook.

And speaking of seasons. freshwater small and largemouth bass is catch and release only now through June 15 as it is spawning season.

