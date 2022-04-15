ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough Township, NJ

More-diverse Central Jersey school districts add holiday for Diwali

By Cheryl Makin, MyCentralJersey.com
 3 days ago
More Central Jersey school districts will be closed for students on Oct. 24, the day of the Hindu festival Diwali, the Festival of Lights.

In all, 10 districts are canceling classes for the religious holiday, continuing a trend started in recent years to recognize the area's growing diversity.

For the 2022-23 school year, students and staff in Hillsborough and Bridgewater-Raritan will have the day off for the first time.

Edison has marked Diwali with a day off for many years as has South Brunswick, Piscataway, Sayreville and Bernards.

East Brunswick, Montgomery and Monroe will close schools for students, but staff members will participate in in-service sessions.

In the 2021-22 school year, Diwali was celebrated on Nov. 4, which coincided with the dates of the annual New Jersey Education Association convention in Atlantic City, a two-day break for students.

Hinduism is the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.2 billion worshippers. There are about 3 million Hindus in the U.S.

Rajan Zed, president of Universal Society of Hinduism, said recognizing Diwali in a school calendar with school closures is a step in a "positive direction" because there are a "substantial number of Hindu students" in schools around the state. He added it is "important to meet the religious and spiritual needs of Hindu pupils."

"It is important for Hindu families to celebrate Diwali day together at home with their children," Zed said. "Closing schools on Diwali would ensure that and would also display how respectful and accommodating New Jersey schools were to their faith."

Zed, who has been actively supporting inclusion of the Diwali holiday in schools, urged all public school districts and private-charter-independent schools in the state to close on Diwali.

"If schools had declared other religious holidays, why not Diwali?" Zed said. "Holidays of all major religions should be honored and no one should be penalized for practicing their religion."

Zed urged Gov. Phil Murphy, acting state Education Commissioner Angelica Allen-McMillan and New Jersey State Board of Education President Kathy Goldenberg to work toward adding Diwali as an official holiday in all the state’s public schools, and persuading the private-charter-independent schools to follow.

Hinduism is rich in festivals, Zed said.

"Religious festivals are very dear and sacred to Hindus," he said. "Diwali, the Festival of Lights, aims at dispelling the darkness and lighting up the lives and symbolizes the victory of good over evil."

Diwali marks the victory of good over evil. On the day of Diwali, Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi are worshipped. The festival itself celebrates the return of Lord Rama to his home, Ayodhya, after spending 14 years in the forest after being sent into sent into exile. Lord Ram returned with his wife, Sita, and brother Laxman after defeating Ravana.

During Diwali, homes are often illuminated with lights, and firecrackers and other fireworks are ignited.

