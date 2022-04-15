ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge Township, NJ

Woodbridge library wrecked by Ida should reopen this year, mayor says

By Suzanne Russell, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
 3 days ago
WOODBRIDGE – Work will begin soon to replace the roof at the Henry Inman Branch library in the Colonia section, the first step toward reopening the facility following major flood damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida last year.

About 90% of the repair costs will be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said Mayor John E. McCormac, adding the township will be required to take certain steps at the Inman Avenue building, such as flood proofing the doors and windows.

"We're happy to see the library on the road to recovery," the mayor said.

Flood waters from the Sept. 1, 2021 storm resulted in the loss of all the floors, 4 feet of wallboard around the building, some of the furnishings, office equipment, shelves and more than 3,000 books.

"Everything inside was wrecked," McCormac said.

The library, which is in a flood zone next to the Pumpkin Patch Brook, has been closed since the storm.

Local:'It can't be a coincidence': Colonia High School community probes mysterious cancer cases

McCormac could not provide the total cost figure for the library repairs because the township has not gone out for estimates.

"We're in the process, everything is being worked on now," the mayor said, adding the work must start with the roof work to make sure it doesn't leak.

McCormac anticipates the library will reopen this year.

"It's a long process when you deal with insurance and with FEMA, but the end result was great news with 90 percent reimbursement," McCormac said.

While the library remains closed, residents can use Woodbridge library cards at the Main Library, 1 George Frederick Plaza; the Iselin Branch, 1081 Green St. and the Fords Branch, 211 Ford Ave.

Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Woodbridge Township, NJ
Courier News

