New Brunswick: 23 apartments, retail space proposed downtown

NEW BRUNSWICK – A five-story building with 23 apartments and retail space on the ground floor has been proposed on Bayard Street near City Hall, the county courthouse and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

The city's Zoning Board of Adjustment is scheduled to hear the plan by Bayard Metro Property at 7 p.m. April 25 in the New Brunswick Municipal Courthouse, 25 Kirkpatrick St.

Plans call for the building at 114 Bayard St. to include 1,700 square feet of retail space on the ground floor, along with 15 one-bedroom apartments, four one-bedroom apartments with a den and four two-bedroom apartments on the upper floors, according to a public notice.

While only 10 parking spaces of the 45 required are proposed, the New Brunswick Parking Authority has committed to provide 35 spaces in the Wellness Parking Garage available for the project, according to the public notice.

Real estate listings indicate a two-story mixed-use building, constructed in 1900, with office space, two apartments and 17 leased parking spaces is currently at the site.

The Bayard Street property is located near Joyce Kilmer Avenue in the C-4 Downtown Commercial/Office Zone.

The applicant is seeking variances for a building height of 54 feet when a maximum of 40 feet is permitted and for the number of parking spaces.

